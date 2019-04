I can do this all day. 22 Days of Marvel Day 5: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue, and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities, and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

And with that, welcome to Day 5! We're discussing Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Such a lovely film! Stanley Tucci is in it. Director Joe Johnston got his pal from The Wolfman (2010), Hugo Weaving, to play Red Skull. Hayley Atwell is enchanting as Peggy Carter. Also, Tommy Lee Jones! And let's not forget Chris Evans in his first appearance as Steve Rogers. Truly, a Cap for the ages.

Really, its only major flaw besides the usual occasional Phase 1 creakiness is it's not quite as good as Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014). Listen below.

Subscribe today and don't miss an episode! Whatever it takes.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.