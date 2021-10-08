Original cast of I Know What You Did Last Summer stops by new show's NYCC panel to offer blessing

The cast of the film I Know What You Did Last Summer made a guest appearance at Friday's virtual New York Comic Con panel for the upcoming series based on the 1997 film 1973 novel by Lois Duncan. After the cast and showrunner of the upcoming Amazon Prime series discussed the show and their characters (and unveiled a new clip), the moderator announced that they went out "to some die hard fans" of I Know What You Did Last Summer "and selected some of the best fan questions."

And lo and behold, these "die hard fans" turned out to be none other than Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the stars of the original film, who appeared at NYCC to offer their blessing to the new show.

“Congrats! Good luck! And kick butt this year,” said Prinze after asking who the biggest prankster on the new cast was.

“Lots of love, best of luck, and I can't wait to see it,” said Hewitt.

After the well wishers made their exit, series star Brianne Tju expressed what an honor it was to be following in their footsteps.

“We wouldn’t be here without them,” said Tju, who plays Margot in the show. “They created this legacy and I feel honored that they passed the torch to us, and I can only hope, and I think we have, done them justice. I just feel very honored to take on that responsibility.”

Like the film and the novel before it, I Know What You Did Last Summer centers on a group of teenagers stalked by a brutal killer a year after they were involved in a fatal car accident on graduation night. As they try to figure out who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of both their town and themselves.

During the panel, series showrunner Sara Goodman said the cast didn't know who the killer was until the last week of shooting, “which made everybody crazy.”

“I didn’t want anyone to know until the last minute,” Goodman explained. “I didn’t want anyone reacting to that actor differently.”

The first four episodes of I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere Oct. 15 on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes airing every Friday.

