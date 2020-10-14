I Know What You Did Last Summer imdb
The '90s are alive at Amazon as streamer snaps up 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' horror series

Oct 14, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Give yourself bangs, crank up The Mighty Mighty Bosstones,  and make sure you drive safe: fans are on the hook for a full I Know What You Did Last Summer series. 

Variety reports that Amazon has given a series order to the '90s slasher adaptation, which has been in the development works since last year. Itself an adaptation of the Lois Duncan novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer became an instantly-parodied entry into the slasher canon with its quintessentially '90s cast (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.) and classic campfire story origins. A hook-handed killer is a sure sign for a good time. 

Teens face repercussions for a graduation night mistake (in the form of a murderer taunting them with the titular phrase) and the bloody slasher formula operates at peak performance —  and now it'll get a modern update from writer/exec producer Sara Goodman.

Can we please also get a full Scary Movie-esque series that parodies it at as an aftershow? Fans already got a Scream series!

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios. Meanwhile, Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, called Goodman's take on the franchise "contemporary and pulsating."

 The film spawned two sequels,  I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. No word on when the Amazon series is set to go into production.

 

