The '90s are alive at Amazon as streamer snaps up 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' horror series

Give yourself bangs, crank up The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and make sure you drive safe: fans are on the hook for a full I Know What You Did Last Summer series.

Variety reports that Amazon has given a series order to the '90s slasher adaptation, which has been in the development works since last year. Itself an adaptation of the Lois Duncan novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer became an instantly-parodied entry into the slasher canon with its quintessentially '90s cast (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr.) and classic campfire story origins. A hook-handed killer is a sure sign for a good time.

Teens face repercussions for a graduation night mistake (in the form of a murderer taunting them with the titular phrase) and the bloody slasher formula operates at peak performance — and now it'll get a modern update from writer/exec producer Sara Goodman.

Can we please also get a full Scary Movie-esque series that parodies it at as an aftershow? Fans already got a Scream series!

“The best horror franchises always have another scare coming, and this I Know What You Did Last Summer series from Sara Goodman is a perfectly twisted update to the iconic slasher movie,” said Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television for Amazon Studios. Meanwhile, Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, called Goodman's take on the franchise "contemporary and pulsating."

The film spawned two sequels, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) and I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer. No word on when the Amazon series is set to go into production.