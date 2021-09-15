'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is as deadly as you remember in first trailer for Amazon reboot

Amazon knows what all of us did over our summer break with the first teaser trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer. Driving onto Prime Video next month, the mystery slasher series is based upon the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan, as well as the 1997 film adaptation adapted by Scream creator, Kevin Williamson.

The story follows a group of teenagers who have just graduated from high school. Their carefree celebration of drugs, alcohol, and sex takes a dark turn when they accidentally hit and kill a pedestrian on the road. Rather than ruin their futures with manslaughter charges, they decide to cover up the evidence. Bad move because one year later, each guilty participant is picked off by someone who witnessed the crime.

The young cast features the acting talents of Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

"I put Easter eggs throughout season for the diehard movie fans," showrunner/executive producer Sara Goodman said during Comic-Con@Home back in late July. "I don’t want to be too obvious and take people out of the show, but within scenes where it felt natural, we let our characters do their take on what those movie Easter eggs may be.”

James Wan, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter GuberMichael Clear, Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, Shay Hatten also serve as executive producers.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will run down Amazon Prime Video and cover up the evidence on Friday, Oct. 15. New episodes are scheduled to drop every Friday, with the finale premiering Friday, Nov. 12.