WIRE Buzz: I Trapped the Devil gifts new trailer; Guillermo del Toro co-writing Pan’s Labyrinth book; more

We're starting this edition of WIRE Buzz with a (very) early Christmas present. Today, IFC Midnight dropped the trailer for its latest indie horror, I Trapped the Devil — a somewhat unseasonal release, given that it’s set in the run up to the holidays. But who are we to complain?

The scary movie follows Matt (AJ Bowen) and his wife Karen (Susan Burke) as they make an unannounced arrival at the home of his estranged brother Steve (Scott Poythress) to celebrate Christmas. However, things are not so merry when they discover an unwanted surprise trapped in the basement: a man that Steve believes to be the devil himself.

Judging by the trailer, the film — helmed by first-time director Josh Lobo — certainly carries a Krampus vibe to it, in that it looks like the Christmas from hell. There is also said to be a surprising twist at the end, which always sounds promising.

You can see it unfold for yourself when I Trapped the Devil hits select theaters and On-Demand on Apr. 26.

Next, for you Pan’s Labyrinth fans out there (isn't that everyone?), Guillermo del Toro has a terrifying treat for us all. The Oscar-winning director has teamed up with the New York Times bestselling author Cornelia Funke to flesh out the world of his hit movie into an epic and dark fantasy novel for readers of all ages, which you can pre-order on Amazon now.

The book — titled Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun — comes complete with haunting illustrations and enchanting short stories that let fans of the film into the folklore of the fascinating world of Pan’s Labyrinth.

Like the movie, the book follows a long-lost princess hoping to be reunited with her family, taking place in a sinister, magical, and war-torn world filled with richly drawn characters. Although it does say "all ages" we would say that with the likes of trickster fauns, murderous soldiers, and child-eating monsters, you might want to err on the side of caution when reading it to little ones. Hell, even we’re feeling a bit uneasy about reading this one before bed!

Along with other projects simmering, del Toro has also been busy recently adapting the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark for an Aug. 9 big-screen arrival.

Finally, for those of you who simply cannot wait for Hereditary director Ari Aster’s follow-up, you're in luck. Deadline reports that A24 is bumping up the release of his cult-themed film Midsommar from Aug. 9 to July. 3. for Independence Day weekend, which has a good track record of launching horror movies (particularly for The Purge franchise).

The trailer for Midsommar dropped last month giving us a taste of what to expect, which seems to be a Wicker Man-style tale of witches, flower crowns, and disturbing bloody rituals. The film stars Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, and Will Poulter.

While there might not be a standout performance from the Oscar-nominated Toni Colette this time around, coming off the success of Hereditary, we have every bit of faith that Aster is going to pull off another cult classic.

