I want my bird. 22 Days of Marvel Day 3: Iron Man 2 (2010)

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

And with that, welcome to Day 3! We're discussing Iron Man 2 (2010). Yeah, for some reason we got two (2) Iron Man movies before we got even one Captain America or Thor. Hey, it was still early. Figuring it out n' all.

There are some good things about it. And some not so good things. Listen below.

