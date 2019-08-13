Swamp Thing alum Ian Ziering thinks 'it's entirely possible' for DC Universe series to return

Even though fans and critics loved Swamp Thing on DC Universe, the show has now vanished back into the green. It was intended to be a full series, but somewhere along the way the show encountered behind-the-scenes issues which saw it being redubbed as a "limited series" before it was canceled altogether. All of this was right in the middle of fans getting really excited about the adventures of Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) and the mysterious titular character (Derek Mears).

SYFY WIRE caught up with both Mears and Ian Ziering at the premiere of SYFY's original movie Zombie Tidal Wave, in which Ziering (a notable alumnus of the Sharknado franchise) goes to battle with, you know, a Zombie Tidal Wave. Ziering also appeared in seven episodes of Swamp Thing, as Daniel "Blue Devil" Cassidy." Though things currently look grim for the show right now, the fans give both Ziering and Mears some hope.

It's clear they both loved the show, and Ziering said the cancellation was “the biggest disappointment of my professional career." He continued: "I was reliving my youth, and the fun of the 8-year-old inside of me getting to play the Blue Devil, working with Derek Mears and Crystal Reed, and all the people on that show. James Wan… it was such an unbelievable show. It’s very sad that that ended with 10 episodes, unfinished. I know they had plans for so many.”

It's heartbreaking for Ziering, but also for fans who would naturally want more of the widely loved series. Is this an instance where fans could bring it back? There are already petitions in progress to save the show, and one on Change.org stands with 6,300 signatures at the time of this writing. The petition calls it "the best DC adaptation so far."

Fan support has brought shows back from the dead before (Lucifer being one recent example), so could it happen here? “I think it’s entirely possible,” Ziering notes.

Mears went on to praise the show for being something very different from other shows out there. “What made the show so special was, with the cast and crew, there was no hierarchy. We were a team. We all genuinely like each other. It didn’t matter what you’d done or who you are, we all respected each other as artists and what we brought to the table," he says.

"That really stemmed from the producers down, where they really protected us and gave us this beautiful playground," Mears continued. "We could just play together. I’m so happy that the fans and critics were really enjoying the show. It’s unfortunate that it’s not moving forward and we don’t know if it’s possible in the future, but on the bright side, the cup is half-full. We got to do a 10-hour Swamp Thing movie.”

Aside from Ziering, Mears, and Reed, Swamp Thing also starred Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, and Jennifer Beals. The final episode aired on Aug. 2, but the entire series is currently streaming on DC Universe.