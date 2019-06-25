WIRE Buzz: Icicle Sr. and Jr. chilling on Stargirl; Space Jam 2 ballin'; more

Our latest WIRE Buzz has a little something for everyone: superhero streaming show news, basketball/animation crossover news, and post-apocalyptic TV news. All equally fun, we’d say.

First, let's talk DC Universe’s upcoming series, Stargirl. The Geoff Johns-run show focuses on Brec Bassinger’s Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl, who inspires the next generation of superheroes after discovering a powerful cosmic staff used by her step-dad, a former super-sidekick.

Fans have already learned that the Injustice Society and the Justice Society of America will both have representatives on opposite sides of morality appearing on the show, with supers like Sportsmaster, Starman, and Doctor Mid-Nite already cast. They’ve also learned that Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone have joined the show in undisclosed roles. However, the show’s press site now lists Jackson as playing “Jordan Mahkent” with Sansone playing “Cameron Mahkent.” Comic fans may recognize these names as those respectively belonging to the alter-egos of father-son supervillains Icicle Sr. and Icicle Jr. (as seen above in Young Justice).

Cameron already tangled with Stargirl, her stepdad, and Starman in the comics (and also dated fellow villain and castmate Tigress), so his addition to the cast makes complete sense. As for his father, it’ll be interesting to see if Sr.’s villainy is in its prime or more on the retired end of things. Jackson’s casting would seem to indicate the former, seeing as he was born in 1976.

Fans will find out for sure when Stargirl hits DC Universe early next year.

Next, the Space Jam sequel may not have Steph Curry, but it’s pushing forward nonetheless. A few new tweets about the upcoming Looney Tunes/NBA crossover have indicated that filming for the project has begun—and that it’ll be emulating its predecessor in more ways than one.

LeBron James, star and engine behind the sequel, tweeted out that he is “really shooting Space Jam 2,” which would lend credence to the idea that the movie would film after the recently wrapped 2018/19 NBA season:

The Terence Nance-directed film has already decked out its production with a luxury tradition started by Michael Jordan himself: a personal workout court. Needed by the pro athletes to keep in shape during long days on set, these courts led to plenty of film production folks getting smoked by the all-stars. Now it looks like James will have his own:

If the court is set up, it should only be a matter of time before the cameras follow—if they haven’t already. Space Jam 2 is hoping for a box office slam dunk when it debuts on July 16, 2021.

Finally, fans of Maniac will have two new genre shows to stream from its creator. According to a release, the man behind Netflix’s oddball drug-trial drama, Patrick Somerville, will showrun two new series for WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming platform.

Made for Love, a 10-episode adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s novel, will be a comedy from director S.J. Clarkson focused on a woman on the run from her terrible billionaire husband. Did we mention that he put a tracking device in her brain? That allows him to read her thoughts? And that it’s still somehow a comedy?

Questions aside, the second show, Station Eleven, is totally different. The 10-episode adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic novel comes from director Hiro Murai, and is about the rebuilding of a world nearly wiped out by a flu. No, this one isn’t a comedy.

Neither show has a release date yet.