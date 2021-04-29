In a Martian oxymoron, icy clouds could have kept the Red Planet warm enough for life to thrive

Hard to believe, but the reddish expanses of frozen desert on Mars were not always so barren. Even the crater Perseverance is crawling through is thought to have once been a lake.

How Mars managed to stay warm enough to be habitable for hundreds of years has been a mystery, until now, perhaps. Before it became a sun-blasted wasteland, it only received a third of the sunlight that shines down on Earth, which would have made it (at least by Earthling standards) hardly warm enough for any hypothetical life to thrive. University of Chicago planetary scientist Edwin Kite may have the answer. He believes it was all in the clouds.

“At locations horizontally distant from the surface cold traps, clouds are found only at high altitudes, which maximizes cloud warming,” Kite explained in a study he led, which was recently published in PNAS. “As this scenario is consistent with geologic data that suggest a warm, arid early Mars climate, our results support the cloud greenhouse hypothesis for warming early Mars."

High in the upper atmosphere of Mars, icy clouds could have caused a greenhouse effect to trap just enough warmth for anything that might have once lived there to potentially survive. Though scientists have known about liquid water in the Red Planet’s past, the lack of sun had them questioning how it somehow was able to keep flowing instead of freezing. Clouds in the upper atmosphere, like cirrus clouds on Earth, offered a possible explanation. The only way to really see if high-altitude clouds could have acted as a sort of sweatshirt for Mars was to test the hypothesis virtually.

NASA animation of clouds on Mars throughout the day. Credit: NASA

Turned out that the reason temperatures on Mars were not so extreme for a while was because of the effect of ground ice on the clouds above. Too much ice would mean thicker clouds born of all the surface humidity caused by evaporating water from lakes, rivers, and melting ice. Clouds like these don’t really help insulate a planet. Never mind that hey reflect the sunlight needed to keep temperatures bearable. High-altitude clouds that would make effective insulators would only form if the planet was much drier, because less evaporation means less humidity.

The global climate model (GCM) that Kite and his team used to prove this revealed that the greenhouse effect from icy clouds in the upper atmosphere was possible because Mars was covered in patches of liquid and frozen water, as opposed to the water that is all over Earth. Ancient water on Mars moved slowly compared to our planet’s superfast cycles that flood some places and leave others parched. Martian water vapor was not in such a rush. When it floated up to the atmosphere, it would hang around and form protective clouds.

“Radiatively significant clouds persist because ice particles sublimate as they fall, moistening the subcloud layer so that modest updrafts can sustain relatively large amounts of cloud,” Kite said.

Much of the ice on Mars sublimates, or vaporizes without melting, when temperatures rise. What Kite suggested is that the resulting vapor from ice particles that grew heavy enough to fall would be swept back up by winds to maintain the clouds. This phenomenon would mean that the climate of Mars was once warm and mostly dry, with groundwater or ice melt seeping into lakes and rivers. Something like this could be useful in the search for life. Mars is the only planet we know of that once had conditions that could have been ideal for breeding life, but then lost everything when its atmosphere was annihilated.

What remains of Mars, which now appears to be a pile of red rocks pockmarked with craters, might tell us about the potential for habitability on other planets. Maybe a planet that could pass for what Mars was in its earlier days does exist out there.