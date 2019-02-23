Latest Stories

Left Alive via Square Enix site 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Left Alive stealth trailer; Fallout 76 and Anthem next steps; unreleased Sega game to debut
The Good Place, Eleanor and Chidi
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/23
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Tag: TV
Power Rangers Beast Morphers trailer drops ahead of Nickelodeon debut next week
The Kid Who Would Be King
Tag: Fangrrls
The Kid Who Would Be King has a great message that it just doesn’t understand
The Good Place, Eleanor and Chidi

ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/23

Contributed by
Me.jpg
Kayleigh Donaldson
Feb 23, 2019

Happy Oscars weekend! This agonizingly long awards season is finally coming to an end, but who knows, the Academy still has time to make one major blunder then immediately walk it back once the backlash hits. For now, we've made our predictions but are hoping for a few surprises along the way. Come on, Black Panther for Best Picture! But until then, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

Spike Buffy blood

Source: Giphy.

 - How genre uniquely captures what it feels like to be in a healthy romantic relationship

SE Fleenor's piece on genre fiction's particular ability to capture the ins and outs of healthy romantic relationships has been easily the most popular post from the past week, and with good reason. Why? you should read it to find out yourself!

 - Alright, let's talk about Spike, Buffy and that scene

For some fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there's one scene involving Buffy and Spike that remains highly controversial and divisive among viewers. Our own Courtney breaks down what exactly about that moment remains so tough to watch all these years later.

 - Why don't we think about Avatar and Sam Worthington anymore?

James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, but almost a decade later, we seldom talk about it as one of the great pop culture markers of our time. The same goes for its star, Sam Worthington. Why is that?

 - What Outlander gets right about female sexuality and sexual assault

Starz's historical time-travel romance Outlander remains hugely popular for a reason, and its depictions of women's ownership over their own sexuality as well as the torment of assault remains one of the best on television. Alyssa Fikse explains why.

 - Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes

Aww yeah, time to get down and dirty with video game sexy moments. Who would have thought that an entirely interactive medium would be so good for pop culture hotness? Brittany Vincent picks out five of the hottest moments in video game sex.

 - Chosen One of the Day: Jake Gyllenshade

How do you pronounce "melancholy"? You'd better make sure you do it correctly or Jake Gyllenhaal's side-eye will incinerate you. 

 - Ranking the deaths of Saga

Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples's epic sci-fi romance comic series Saga is a beautiful and moving tale where lots of characters die and make you sob hysterically. Well, some more than others, and Kristy Puchko has ranked the many deaths in terms of pure sadness and emotional impact. Spoilers ahead. 

 - Alita: Battle Angel and the problem of mediocre male love interests

The sci-fi epic Alita: Battle Angel imagines a world full of cyborgs and technology beyond our wildest dreams, but it still can't give its exceptional heroine a male love interest who isn't a total drip. Can this trend die off already?

 - Fans #FightForWynonna, SYFY remains committed to the show

Wynonna Earp fans united to let the world know that they needed a fourth season, and SYFY heeded the call.

 - Why Harley Quinn's outfit change in Birds of Prey is so important

The Birds of Prey teaser trailer revealed a plethora of awesome outfits but it's Harley Quinn's latest make-over that has us the most excited, and for good reason!

 

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: ICYMI

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: ICYMI
The Good Place S3 finale via official website 2019
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/17
Kayleigh Donaldson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: ICYMI
Letitia Wright Black Mirror
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/03
Kayleigh Donaldson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: ICYMI
X Men Storm
ICYMI: The top 10 FANGRRLS post 01/26
Kayleigh Donaldson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: ICYMI
Tag: lists
Bumblebee
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 01/12
Kayleigh Donaldson
Jan 12, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0