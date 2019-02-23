ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 02/23

Happy Oscars weekend! This agonizingly long awards season is finally coming to an end, but who knows, the Academy still has time to make one major blunder then immediately walk it back once the backlash hits. For now, we've made our predictions but are hoping for a few surprises along the way. Come on, Black Panther for Best Picture! But until then, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

Source: Giphy.

- How genre uniquely captures what it feels like to be in a healthy romantic relationship

SE Fleenor's piece on genre fiction's particular ability to capture the ins and outs of healthy romantic relationships has been easily the most popular post from the past week, and with good reason. Why? you should read it to find out yourself!

- Alright, let's talk about Spike, Buffy and that scene

For some fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, there's one scene involving Buffy and Spike that remains highly controversial and divisive among viewers. Our own Courtney breaks down what exactly about that moment remains so tough to watch all these years later.

- Why don't we think about Avatar and Sam Worthington anymore?

James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, but almost a decade later, we seldom talk about it as one of the great pop culture markers of our time. The same goes for its star, Sam Worthington. Why is that?

- What Outlander gets right about female sexuality and sexual assault

Starz's historical time-travel romance Outlander remains hugely popular for a reason, and its depictions of women's ownership over their own sexuality as well as the torment of assault remains one of the best on television. Alyssa Fikse explains why.

- Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes

Aww yeah, time to get down and dirty with video game sexy moments. Who would have thought that an entirely interactive medium would be so good for pop culture hotness? Brittany Vincent picks out five of the hottest moments in video game sex.

- Chosen One of the Day: Jake Gyllenshade

How do you pronounce "melancholy"? You'd better make sure you do it correctly or Jake Gyllenhaal's side-eye will incinerate you.

- Ranking the deaths of Saga

Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples's epic sci-fi romance comic series Saga is a beautiful and moving tale where lots of characters die and make you sob hysterically. Well, some more than others, and Kristy Puchko has ranked the many deaths in terms of pure sadness and emotional impact. Spoilers ahead.

- Alita: Battle Angel and the problem of mediocre male love interests

The sci-fi epic Alita: Battle Angel imagines a world full of cyborgs and technology beyond our wildest dreams, but it still can't give its exceptional heroine a male love interest who isn't a total drip. Can this trend die off already?

- Fans #FightForWynonna, SYFY remains committed to the show

Wynonna Earp fans united to let the world know that they needed a fourth season, and SYFY heeded the call.

- Why Harley Quinn's outfit change in Birds of Prey is so important

The Birds of Prey teaser trailer revealed a plethora of awesome outfits but it's Harley Quinn's latest make-over that has us the most excited, and for good reason!