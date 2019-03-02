ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/02

March is here which means we're celebrating Women's History Month here on Team FANGRRLS. Our loving homage to herstory will take many forms over the next few weeks, but our biggest endeavor will be our podcast project, Forgotten Women of History. 31 days, 31 amazing women who helped to share the world of genre fiction as we know it but get none of the credit for doing so. Make sure you're subscribed to our flagship podcast, Strong Female Characters, to catch every episode. You won't want to miss these incredible stories.

For now, let's check out the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

- Chosen One of the Day: Jason Momoa's Oscars scrunchie

We stan a legend in pink who co-ordinates his fashion with his awesome wife and makes sure he has a scrunchie on hand for hair emergencies.

- Is this genre's weirdest sex trope?

Genre fiction is full of some very odd tropes when it comes to romance, relationships and sex, so when our own Courtney Enlow says this one is maybe the weirdest, you know we mean business.

- Space the Nation: A political scientist weighs in on The Expanse's OPA

Our Space the Nation correspondent Ana Marie Cox recruited Actual Political Scientist and Expanse scholar Dan Drezner to dissect the Outer Planets Alliance from The Expanse and how it might unfold in the future.

- WTF was going on with Carol Danvers in Civil War II?

Civil War II is a big sticking point for many Captain Marvel fans, as Carol Danvers's actions in the arc range from confusing to inexplicable to potentially fascistic. Sara Century tries to figure out what the hell happened.

- The tragic history between Carol Danvers and Rogue

Two of Marvel Comics's greatest heroines haven't always seen eye to eye, and for good reason. Stephanie Williams documents their torrid and tragic history.

- Siren turns its mermaids into pansexual, polyamorous killers

The Freeform series Siren offers a new take on mermaids that couldn't be further from Ariel and The Little Mermaid, but its central pansexual romance is also pretty ground-breaking, as noted by Afiya Augustine.

- The Batman should take a cue from MCU's Spider-Man when it comes to trauma and grief

The deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne represent one of the most well-known moments in all of comic book history, but every Batman movie has repeated the traumatic flashback to the point where it's almost meaningless. So, for consideration for future DC movies, SE Fleenor offers their idea on how to shake things up.

- Sense8 shows that sex is as much about your brain as your body

Netflix's Sense8 offered one of TV's most striking and passionate depictions of sex, relationships and how they bind us together, but so much of what made that show so fascinating (and so hot) was in how it emphasized the mental and emotional sides of sex. SE Fleenor goes deep on the series.

- The best of the 2019 Oscars red carpet

The Oscars are done for another year and regardless of what you think of the winners (boo Green Book), there were some undeniable Looks on the red carpet. So much pink!

- The First Order stops pulling punches in this week's Star Wars Resistance

Swapna Krishna and Preeti Chhibber continue their recaps of Star Wars Resistance with last week's episode, "The Disappeared", wherein terrifying effect the First Order is having on the Colossus platform started to show.