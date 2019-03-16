ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/16

Happy March, FANGRRLS fans. It's Captain Marvel's world and we just live in it. We've spent all week reveling in the joys of Carol Danvers, fresh faced Nick Fury and our new glorious leader, Goose the cat. Then we got the new trailer for Avengers: Endgame, with some full on stare-downs between Carol and Thor which, depending on who you are, either set off your shipper brain or made you wonder if she was trying to get Valkyrie's phone number. We support both options. For now, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- Throwing it back to Brie Larson's teen pop career

Before she was saving the universe as Captain Marvel and establishing herself as one of the best actresses of her generation, Brie Larson was a teen pop star, and not gonna lie, some of her tunes are pretty solid.

- Alita's Rosa Salazar is ready for battle

Our own editor-in-chief Cher Martinetti sat down for an interview with Rosa Salazer, star of Alita: Battle Angel, and they talked about everything, from working in the industry to difficult upbringings to representation in the industry.

- Chosen One of the Day: Natasha Lyonne's pronunciation of 'cockroach' in Russian Doll

"Cock-a-roach." We will never get sick of it. Bless you, Natasha.

- Avengers: Endgame, where have all the barbers gone?

There were many revelations in the Avengers: Endgame trailer, but the main one is the reassurance that not even Thanos could obliterate the hairstylists of Earth or stop Hawkeye from adopting that mohawk.

- There's no room for Siri or Alexa in The Umbrella Academy, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Maniac

Even in the magical and futuristic worlds of Netflix's Maniac, The Umbrella Academy and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there's no room for the iPhone. Emma Fraser looks at why so much speculative fiction lets modern technology take a back-seat.

- What's the deal with Captain Marvel's Doctor Minerva?

Captain Marvel also introduced Doctor Minerva to audiences, but for those unfamiliar with her backstory, Sara Century offers a primer to her comic book history.

- Why Maleficent is the only live-action Disney remake that will stand the test of time

Disney have been big on live-action remakes lately, but critics remain skeptical about their creative merit. Clare McBride speaks up in defense of Maleficent and how its re-imagining of Sleeping Beauty makes it the stand-out of this crop fo remakes.

- A Buffyverse binge guide for Faith Lehane

Faith, the rogue Slayer who almost beat Buffy at her own game, holds a special place in our hearts. S.E. Fleenor shares their binge-guide for Faith's best moments.

- The best, worst, and weirdest adaptations of Dracula

Bram Stoker's Dracula has had its fair share of very strange adaptations over the decades. Kayleigh Donaldson (that's me) looks at some of the best ones, some of the worst ones, and some of the really bonkers ones.

- Chosen One of the Day: SZaddy Superman

The DC animated film The Reign of the Supermen revives Clark Kent and turns him into a total SZaddy: A Super Zaddy. The Fabio of the Justice League.