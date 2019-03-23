ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/23

March continues on, and Women's History Month is almost over. The team at SYFY FANGRRLS have been working hard to keep bringing you new episodes of Forgotten Women of Genre (download now on iTunes!), and there's still so much amazing stuff to come, so whatever you're up to this weekend (we're all gearing to to have the living daylights scared out of us by Jordan Peele's Us), stay tuned! For now, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- Late to the Party: Into the Badlands

AMC's Into the Badlands is gearing up for its series finale this May, so our own SE Fleenor decided to check out the show before it ends.

- Chosen One of the Day: Hiccup's beard in How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Who would have thought that Hiccup growing a beard would turn him into some sexy combination of Jake Gyllenhaal and John Krasinski? We're all for it.

- Monica Rambeau should return in Black Panther 2, but not as a love interest

The much beloved Monica Rambeau finally made her Marvel debut as a kid in Captain Marvel, so Hanna Flint argues in favor for her appearing in Black Panther 2, as long as she isn't reduced to a mere romantic subplot.

- Look of the Week: Gwendoline Christie and Sophie Turner's fantasy fashion moments

Walk walk, fashion baby, Brienne and Sansa know how to work a technicolor sartorial fantasy.

- The Magicians tackles consent in the #MeToo era better than any show on TV

Jessica Toomer explains how The Magicians continues to be one of the smartest shows on TV when it comes to topics of sex, consent and relationships.

- Qualice or Queliot? The toxic and ideal in The Magicians' biggest ships

Quentin and Alice or Quentin and Eliot? Wherever your Magicians shipper loyalties lie, the series offers fascinating insights into love, commitment and overcoming the toxic.

- Exclusive: Sunny and Bajie clash over Pilgrim's deadly plan as Into the Badlands returns

After a long hiatus, Into the Badlands returns and we've got an exclusive clip for Sunday night's midseason premiere.

- The identity of The Red Angel is revealed on Star Trek: Discovery

Every week, our own Swapna Krishna recaps Star Trek: Discovery, and this week, she delves into the shocking reveal of the identity of The Red Angel.

- Five of the most sizzling video game sex scenes

Sex scenes in video games can yield ahem... mixed results, but our own Brittany Vincent has put together five of the most passionate examples for your own... research purposes.

- Morticia Addams: A witch icon worthy of all the praise

All hail Morticia Addams, forever our witchy queen, hater of pastels, one half of the sexiest couple in pop culture, and a goth icon for the ages.