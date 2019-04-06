ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 04/06

How is it April already? 2019 is going by very quickly and we don't like it. However, we at Team FANGRRLS are super psyched for our current themed month. For all of April, we're going to be tackling religion in genre. We'll discuss everything, from faith-inspired science-fiction to the made up religions of our favorite geek culture and beyond. Check back every day to see more, but for now, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about Zelda becoming an adult, too

Ocarina of Time remains one of the greatest and most iconic video games ever made, one whose influence encompasses years of the medium and countless games in its path. For our own Clare McBride, the best part of it is how it offers a story of growing up and finding your own way, not just for Link but for Zelda herself.

- The Good Place's Janet is God, of this we are certain

Janet is God. Definitely God. Don't believe us? Our own Jenny Trout may be able to convince you.

- The Captain Marvel cast takes superhero style and makes it fashion

Brie Larson and her fellow Captain Marvel cast members have been rocking the red carpet with style and superhero flair. A cape is not just for superheroes.

- Captain Marvel makes the argument for arrogance

Carol Danvers has nothing to prove to you or anyone else. She can know who she is and know that makes her a badass and strut like she owns the universe. Are you going to tell her she doesn’t?

- Here's what we learned from the Mortal Kombat 11 beta

Jenna Busch got a chance to play the latest title in the classic fighting game franchise on Xbox One. Expect major fatalities.

- Chosen One Of The Day: Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos meme generator

Nobody is having more fun Skrullin' it in Captain Marvel than Ben Mendelsohn and he gives us one glorious moment when he elevates the sipping tea meme to fizzy new heights. Use this image wisely.

- New alliances between former enemies shift the balance on Into the Badlands

In the season 3 episode of Into the Badlands, “The Boar and the Butterfly,” the balance of power has started to shift and the Widow continues to wrestle with what her visions from the Master's mirror chamber mean.

- Battle of the Planets, the show that introduced '70s kids in the US to Japanese animation

The anime import Battle of the Planets holds a lot of fond nostalgic memories for kids of the '70s, as explained by Jenna Busch.

- Chosen One of the Day: Mr. Ball Legs from Santa Clarita Diet

Our favorite super bloody family zombie sitcom returned to Netflix for season 3 and reminded Heather Mason of the joys of owning a sentient ball with spider legs as a pet.

- The Magicians’ Season 4 breaks the mold in ambitious and feminist ways

In Season 4 of The Magicians, nothing is quite as it seems, but the show continues to push the boundaries in being one of the most ambitious and feminist ways to tackle genre on television.