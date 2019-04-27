ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 04/27

It's Avengers: Endgame's world and we just live in it now. With the climax of 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hitting cinemas this week, fans will finally have answers to who lives, who dies, who wins and what exactly the endgame is. Remember, no spoilers, although given that the opening weekend for the movie is expected to hit around $300 million, it seems like everyone's already seen it. Still, no spoilers, dammit! For now, let's take a look at the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past week.

- Dune and religious appropriation

Frank Herbert's Dune remains one of the most influential sci-fi novels of all time, and with a new all-star adaptation on the way courtesy of Denis Villeneuve, our own Hanna Flint takes a look at how the series uses faith and appropriates religion for better and worse.

- Exclusive: MK embraces the darkness on Into the Badlands

Check out SYFY FANGRRLS' exclusive clip of this week's new episode, wherein MK emerges (mostly) in one piece after Pilgrim's first confrontation with the Widow and her army.

- Arya's Game Of Thrones sex scene was great... so why the backlash?

Game of Thrones has never been shy about sex, but for some fans, seeing Arya get it on with Gendry proved too uncomfortable. As our own Jessica Toomer explains, our discomfort says a lot more about us than Arya Stark.

- Look of the Week: Poe's infinity scarf in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker trailer revealed many things to us, but the sight of Poe Dameron in full Indiana Jones mood with that flowy scarf and action shirt mode is what captured our special attention.

- The search for meaning in Neil Gaiman's American Gods and The Sandman

Neil Gaiman's most famous works, The Sandman and American Gods, both take on common questions that plague religion, belief and the search for purpose in one's life. S.E. Fleenor dives into the topic to look at how Gaiman finds meaning in a world that seldom makes sense.

- Black Widow deserved better from Avengers: Endgame

SPOILER WARNING!

- Please, for the love of god, Marvel, do not retcon Agent Carter in Endgame

Peggy Carter's post-Captain America life in the series Agent Carter saw her be the kickass hero we always knew her to be, but while many fans still hope for the Endgame happy ending for her and Steve Rogers, Alyssa Fikse hopes that doesn't come at the expense of what the show created for her.

- The Last Jedi's message of spirituality over religion is a much-needed shift in the Star Wars saga

Star Wars and its take on faith and religion has been the stuff of fan and scholarly interest for decades, but in The Last Jedi, the franchise put greater focus on what we believe and why we believe it.

- Bradley Cooper's hottest character is Rocket Racoon, don't @ me [Strong Female Characters #46]

This week on Strong Female Characters, Cher, Preeti and Courtney lament what could have been for FX's aborted adaptation of Y: The Last Man, discuss their Avengers OTPs, and admit that Bradley Cooper is at his prime hotness when voicing a sardonic space raccoon.

- Chosen One of the Day: Gendry’s poker

Our favorite smithy, who spent years rowing along in his tiny boat, sculpting his biceps for this very moment, has finally joined the ranks of Seven Kingdom bros we’d like to bone. Insert phallic symbol jokes about his poker here.