ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/04

May is here and that means we at Team FANGRRLS are now fully immersed in The Merry Month of Bae. What is that, you ask? Well, we think it's pretty self-explanatory. This is a whole month dedicated to the genre figures that make us swoon. Granted, we here at SYFY FANGRRLS believe in the power of 24/7 thirst on every day in the calendar year, but it's nice to be a little more specific now and then. Insert all your sexy geek puns here. For now, let's just check out the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- Doctor Who’s 'The Satan Pit' and believing in people over prayer

The Doctor Who two-parter "The Impossible Planet" / "The Satan Pit" takes on the idea of belief and how the mere idea of something can take root and cause havoc across the universe. But there is something that can stop that - faith.

- The Rising of the Shield Hero is the best isekai anime yet

The "isekai" genre of anime is hugely popular for a reason, and as Brittany Vincent explains, The Rising of the Shield Hero may be one of the best examples of the genre out there right now.

- Arya Stark and Lyanna Mormont are the sheroes we deserved

“The Long Night” was an absolute pummeling episode of TV, even by Game of Thrones standards, but the badass battles fought by Arya Stark and Lyanna Mormont showed us the heroes we truly deserve.

- Looking back on Star Trek's deep faith dive

For all the harmony and diversity of Star Trek's Federation, something you’ll rarely see practiced by the crew of a starship is religious worship, and there's a reason for that, as Riley Silverman explains.

- Captain Marvel makes the argument for arrogance

Arrogance is seen as the absolute worst quality a woman can possess, but as SE Fleenor shows, watching Carol Danvers strut her stuff and show she had nothing to prove in Captain Marvel was a truly wonderful pop culture sight.

- Superman is no Jesus and he doesn't have to be

Stories that position the parallels between Superman and Jesus are ten a penny, but the messianic arc isn't a requirement for Clark Kent and nor should it be. Stephanie Williams makes her case.

- Black Widow deserved better from Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow's been an MCU mainstay for many years now, but her arc in Avengers: Endgame left our own Preeti Chhibber with much to be desired.

- Chosen One of the Day: Gendry’s poker

A goblet raised to you, Gendry the Blacksmith, for sticking your poker in places you know you shouldn't and oh come on you know where this is going.

- Chosen One of the Day: America's Ass

Oh say can you see, by the dawn's early light, the glorious curves of Steve Rogers' posterior? Even he has to agree with the world that his ass is America's ass. We salute you, good sir.

- Arya's Game Of Thrones sex scene was great... so why the backlash?

Game of Thrones has hardly been shy about sex, but in a show full of incest, sexual assault and casual conversations in brothels, what was it about Arya's tryst with Gendry the blacksmith that had so many people riled up? Jessica Toomer thinks she has an explanation, and it says more about the people complaining than it does Arya herself.