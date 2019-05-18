ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/18

Happy weekend to you, dear readers. A lot has happened this merry May and we've still got two weeks to go! Avengers: Endgame soared past a $2.5 billion worldwide gross, the latest episode of Game of Thrones proved divisive (to put it mildly) and the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum sent the internet into a delightful fandom frenzy of Keanu love. It's what he deserves. As for us on Team FANGRRLS, we've been knee deep in the Merry Month of Bae and there's no sign of us stopping. Truly, every day is Bae Day. But for now, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- Why the bowl cut, blunt bob, and helmet hair is the power style for women in genre

Ever noticed how so many female characters in genre fiction have the same haircuts? Nothing says efficiency and power quite like a power bob.

- Read these 8 sci-fi and fantasy books this May

Swapna Krishna checks out some of the must read new SFF releases of this month, including new titles by Seanan McGuire, Ted Chiang, and Lisa A. Nichols!

- Why Missandei's death on Game Of Thrones felt particularly problematic

Game of Thrones has always been a pretty white show where the scant number of PoC characters don't always get their dues, but the way the final season treated Missandei still proved especially tough for many fans.

- How Star Trek: Deep Space Nine laid the groundwork for Discovery

With the upcoming release of What We Left Behind, a fan-funded documentary and love letter to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Swapna Krishna looks back at how the ground-breaking series helped to pave the way forward for Star Trek: Discovery.

- Raktajino is the chai tea of the Star Trek universe

You ever seen raktajino in the Star Trek universe? It's Klingon coffee but none of the Klingons on the show seem to drink it. It's totally the chai tea of space!

- Yes, Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame is hot and here’s why

Look, we don't make the rules here, all we're saying is that it was both totally inevitable and common sense for Professor Hulk in Endgame to get us all hot under the collar.

- Frank Castle and The Punisher's secret soft side

The Punisher isn't exactly known for being a cuddly teddy bear of a character, but Frank Castle has a soft side that makes him all the more appealing and fascinating.

- The 5 best open-world games of 2019 (so far)

2019 has been a great year for open world video games and here are five of the best ones you can play right now!

- Look of the Week: Peter Parker's glasses

Peter Parker's geeky glasses have been a big part of his look for many years, although Tom Holland has been notably spectacles-free in his MCU tenure. Until now. But whose glasses are they?!

- Arya, Rey, and the long history (and abuse) of the Mary Sue

Seriously, stop calling female characters Mary Sues just because they're skilled and competent and do things that impact the plot!