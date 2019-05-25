ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 05/25

Our Merry Month of Bae is coming to an end but rest assured, everything that makes SYFY FANGRRLS so inimitably and ceaselessly horny shall continue long after May is over. That's our secret, Cap: We're always thirsty. And in a month that brought us hot Jafar and all that John Wick goodness, can you blame us? Of course, there were other things going on in the world of geek beyond sheer sex appeal, and we at Team FANGRRLS are happy to cover it all. Here are the top ten most popular posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- When magazine covers go steamy, from The X-Files to Outlander

Want to drum up some hype for your show, especially if it has a very shippable couple at its heart? Then get them on a magazine cover and turn up the heat! Emma Frazer looks at the trend of sexy magazine covers, from The X-Files to Outlander.

- Sara Lance is the bisexual badass we deserve

When Arrow introduced Sara Lance, we feared she would be just another fridged woman, but she rose again to become the bisexual badass we so dearly needed. SE Fleenor explains why.

- 9 YA sci-fi and fantasy novels to devour in May

Swapna Krishna checks out nine new SFF novels to check out this month, with books from Ami Kaufman & Jay Kristoff, Stephanie Garber, and Jess Rothenberg!

- The 100 Discussion: Season 6, Episode 4 is all about that cult life

The 100's latest episode, "The Face Behind the Glass," gave fans a plot twist we never saw coming, so our intrepid recappers Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse break it down.

- X-23: The best Wolverine

Since the news of Disney's acquisition of Fox, fans have been wondering what the studio will do with the X-Men franchise, and what it means for Wolverine. Hugh Jackman won't be returning so why not go in a new direction and introduce X-23? Sara Century makes her case.

- 39 thoughts we had while watching The Hobbit (1977)

"“May the hair on your toes never fall out” is definitely my new email sign off." You definitely want to know the context of Alyssa Fikse's journey through the original animated version of The Hobbit!

- 6 things we want to see in an Atomic Blonde sequel

Charlize Theron's action noir Atomic Blonde is a kick-ass thriller that deserves a sequel. Riley Silverman shares what she'd like to see in a follow-up.

- Yes, Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame is hot and here’s why

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Hot zaddy Professor Hulk could get it in any way he asked. No shame!

- How Game of Thrones' final season has failed its female characters

Game of Thrones wrapped up in a flurry of divided reviews and disappointed fan reactions, but not without reason. For many, the final season let down its female characters, as Alyssa Fikse explains.

- Chosen One of the Day: Robin Arryn's Game of Thrones glow-up

Hey, we didn't see THAT Neville Longbottom-ing happen! Hi there, Robin Arryn. Turns out milk can do a boy good.