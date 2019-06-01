ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 06/01

The Merry Month of Bae came to a triumphant climax this week, but rest assured, we here at SYFY FANGRRLS will never rest in our hunt for geek thirst traps. It's a tough job, but somebody's got to do it. As we enter June, we've got plenty to keep you entertained, but for now, let's take a look at the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

- Four problems the MCU needs to fix in Phase Four

Avengers: Endgame was a triumphant climax to the past decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the franchise doesn't stop there, and Tricia Ennis and Stephanie Williams have some suggestions for Phase Four.

- A very serious cultural study on beards and which dudes look hotter with them

Beards! Facial fuzz! Chin fluff! Scruff! Whatever you call it, it is a scientifically proven fact that some guys just look better with them. We dig into the geeky guys and SFF faves who should never ever shave.

- Chosen One of the Day: That time on How I Met Your Mother when Robin turned into a balloon

Yeah, we know it was a metaphor but Robin just floating off like a damn party balloon on How I Met Your Mother was so ridiculous and we'll never get over it.

- Look of the Week: Keanu Reeves keeps it classic as John Wick

John Wick 3 was an action movie delight but Keanu Reeves in that classic black suit with white shirt is the epitome of timeless fashion. Sometimes, you just need an outfit that looks great even when covered in the blood of hundreds of assassins.

- An ode to Keanu Reeves in time travel romance The Lake House

Keanu Reeves has been popular during our month of bae, to the surprise of nobody, and Emma Fraser's deep dive into his baffling time travel movie reunion with Sandra Bullock, The Lake House, reveals the appeal of his romantic side.

- An ode to Rick Grimes: The ultimate apocalypse bae

We stan a man with a plan, and Rick Grimes of The Walking Dead was a bae prepared for the worst possible outcomes of the zombie apocalypse, as explained by Tai Gooden.

- Uneasy Allies: Emma Frost vs. Jean Grey

Sara Century digs into the long and winding journey that has been the rivalry-turned-uncomfortable-allies of Jean Grey and Emma Frost.

- 5 games to play after you see Avengers: Endgame

Need something interactive to fill the hole in your heart left by Endgame? We've got you covered with some top games you can play right now.

- Kurt 'I got the juice' Wagner, an X-Men bae

Sure, Kurt Wagner may have a tail and blue skin, but that hasn’t stopped him from being Casanova supreme in the Marvel universe, and as Stephanie Williams notes, we appreciate that greatly!

- Sara Lance is the bisexual badass we deserve

Sara Lance from The CW's Arrow has become a badass bisexual heroine and we can't get enough of her. As SE Fleenor explains, Sara represents some of the greatest aspects of bisexual culture.