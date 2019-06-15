ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 06/15

Pride month continues on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS and the Summer season is hotting up. A new Spider-Man movie is around the corner, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are spreading all that fiery bisexual energy across the screens in Men in Black: International, Stranger Things returns for a third season next month, and Ari Aster is going to scare the crap out of all of us with Midsommar. So much to look forward to, but for now, let's take a look back at the past week and the top ten most popular posts by Team FANGRRLS!

Source: Giphy

- The top 10 Game of Thrones style moments

Game of Thrones may be over but there's still oh so much to talk about. Emma Fraser dives into award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton's amazing work on the show's endless fashions, but which outfits are the best?

- The 13 greatest X-Men of all time

We could argue all day about which of the myriad X-Men are the greatest of all time, but we let Sara Century make the important decisions instead.

- Penny Dreadful reinvents Dracula into the Devil's brother

Who doesn't love a good Dracula story? Showtime's Penny Dreadful offered a unique take on vampire lore and an interpretation of the Count that made him so much more than your standard bloodsucker, as Afiya Augustine explains.

- A very serious cultural study on beards and which dudes look hotter with them

This post's been very popular for the past few weeks. We can't imagine why you all find it so appealling. Some topics are just timeless.

- The 100 Discussion: 'Memento Mori' draws a line in the sand

The 100 is back from a brief hiatus with shocking twists — both on and off the show — and our intrepid FANGRRLS Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse are back to recap it all for you!

- 39 thoughts we had while watching The Hobbit (1977)

The 1977 animated TV movie The Hobbit isn't exactly on Peter Jackson's level but there's certainly a lot that makes it memorable, and Alyssa Fikse sums up 39 thoughts she had while revisiting the film.

- Chosen One of the Day: Gwyneth Paltrow's Spider-Man amnesia

Look, Goop is too busy selling vampire repellent and macrobiotic food to rich housewives to worry about frivolous issues like whether or not she was in a Spider-Man movie, Jon Favreau!

- 6 movies you should see to better appreciate The Dead Don't Die

Indie legend Jim Jarmusch's latest film, The Dead Don't Die, is a star-studded zombie horror flick. It's out now in theaters but if you want a primer to help you better understand Jarmusch's unique style, Kristy Puchko has some recommendations for you.

- Exclusive: The 100 sets up a Murphy and Clarke alliance

The 100 has been re-setting the board in its sixth season, and now a new player is officially making her move. Check out an exclusive clip from Episode 6, "Memento Mori."

- The many butts of the MCU

Laura Kate Dale, video game journalist and butt expert extraordinaire, joins Team FANGRRLS to help us dissect one of the most pressing issues in the pop culture pantheon: Which member of the MCU has the best behind?