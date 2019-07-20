ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 07/20

We're halfway through July and our intrepid SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS team is in the trenches at San Diego Comic Con, ensure they get all the exclusives for you, our dear readers. There are sure to be plenty of surprises in store so stay tuned and make sure you follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For now, let's check out the top ten most-read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days.

Credit: Giphy

- Exclusive: Her Universe Harry Potter collection debuting at SDCC

Calling all Muggles! Her Universe is launching their new Harry Potter collection at San Diego Comic Con and we've got a sneak peek of what will be on offer!

- The 100 Discussion: 'Matryoshka' severs a connection

The 100's latest episode proves two minds aren't necessarily better than one when they happen to both be trapped in the same body anyway, as Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse discuss.

- The McElroys and The Adventure Zone ride again with 'Murder on the Rockport Limited'

This time last year brought us the release of Here There Be Gerblins, a graphic novel of the first arc from The Adventure Zone. Now, the McElroys are releasing the follow-up, Murder on the Rockport Limited, and talking about it with Courtney Enlow.

- The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Unfit' makes a major misstep

The series finale of The Handmaid's Tale is just around the corner and June's descent into cruelty has left our recappers, Jessica Toomer and Alyssa Fikse, very confused.

- Bayonetta uses body confidence to combat heaven and hell

Bayonetta is a body-positive, dominatrix energy-wielding, gun-toting badass who wants to dismantle the church through direct action, and for Laura Dale, she's a fascinating body confidence icon.

- With 'Amnesty,' The Adventure Zone enters a whole new world — and beyond

Clint, Griffin, Justin, and Travis McElroy have been playing tabletop RPGs for four years now, for our listening pleasure. As they get ready to kick off a new campaign, Courtney Enlow chatted to them about their experiences and what to expect.

- Five villains we want to see in the next Spider-Man movie

The Tom Holland era of Spider-Man has taken on Vulture and Mysterio (and that Thanos dude) but who can he fight next? Preeti Chhibber has some ideas.

- The real story of Mulan

Most Americans know Mulan as a Disney movie but the iconic ballad of Hua Mulan has been a crucial part of Chinese history and culture for centuries, as Jenna Busch explains.

- The story of Vampirella

The queen vampire of comics has had a fascinating history (and series of outfit changes), from her underground feminist roots to her modern reinvention. Sara Century looks into the many great decades of Vampirella.

- The Adventure Zone's Lup is an understated trans badass

The Adventure Zone has delighted many with its D&D antics, but for Laura Dale, its the badass trans character of Lup that stands out the most.