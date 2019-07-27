Latest Stories

Carnival Row Amazon Prime
TCA: Carnival Row creates a world so rich it demands a season 2
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age
Amazon Prime Video renews Carnival Row, The Expanse and teases more LoTR details
Francesca Hayward in Cats
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 07/27
Halloween 2018 Michael Myers
WIRE Buzz: Nick Castle resurrects Michael Myers; Kung Fury sequel lands X-Men star; more
Francesca Hayward in Cats
Credit: Universal Pictures
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 07/27

Kayleigh Donaldson
Jul 27, 2019
It's been a week. Are you still thinking about the trailer for Cats? It's okay, we understand. This is a safe space for you. The trailer for the big-screen CGI-heavy adaptation of the musical Cats has been on our minds near constantly lately. Can you blame us? It's the perfect pop culture accompaniment to this long and very hot Summer. We're counting down the days until December so we can see the madness for ourselves. Until then, check out our top ten most-read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

Cats Jennyanydots

Credit: Giphy

 - We have to talk about the trailer for Cats

Who made all the cat high-heels? Why do the lady-cats have human boobs? What is digital fur technology? Is this all filmed on a Snapchat filter? All these questions and more are not answered in our post on the Cats trailer but we did have fun freaking out over this!

 - Look of the Week: American Horror Story goes back to the '80s

Witches, serial killers, and cults are some of the terrifying subjects American Horror Story has explored across eight seasons, but the upcoming season takes the show to its most fashion-focused setting: The 1980s!

 - The 100 Discussion: 'Ashes To Ashes' sets the stage for a bloody finale

The 100 is barrelling towards its season's end, and everyone is converging on Sanctum for that final confrontation. Our recappers Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer dissect the latest goings-on.

 - Isabelle's 'vacation juice' on Animal Crossing is a relatable mood

Why don't we all use "vacation juice" as a euphemism for booze? Animal Crossing has the right idea!

 - Good Omens puts a feminist and queer twist on the apocalypse

When we think of angels and demons, at least in Christian mythology, we think of them as diametrically opposed forces, but Good Omens puts a unique and refreshingly feminist spin on proceedings. 

 - Witchcraft and sex in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a deeply sexual show that doesn’t always nail complicated sexual discourse but does allow young women to have sexual agency to greater or lesser degrees, as evidenced through the sexy witchy romance between Willow and Tara.

 - Alien: Covenant and the exploitative experimentation on marginalized women

The fate of Prometheus's heroine, Elizabeth Shaw, in Alien: Covenant is a horrifying example of forced experimentation on women, a common sci-fi trope, but it's also one that has roots in oft-overlooked history.

 - Stranger Things turned the makeover trope on its head

Eleven's had more than her fair share of make-overs on Stranger Things but the new season of the Netflix show let her choose her own style for a change. 

 - Disney's live-action Mulan doesn't have to erase its bisexual icon

The first trailer for Disney's live-action remake of Mulan got fans excited but our own Jessica Toomer is also hoping the new movie doesn't erase its heroine's status as a bisexual icon.

 - Exclusive: Her Universe Harry Potter collection debuting at SDCC

Calling all muggles! Her Universe launched their new Harry Potter collection and San Diego Comic-Con and we got the first look at it! 

