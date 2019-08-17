ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/17

We're only halfway through August but already Summer is making way for the cooler and crisper weather of Fall. That will either delight you if you're a lover of pumpkins, falling leaves, and Halloween, of leave you depressed that the sun-drenched heatwave of the past few months is coming to an end. Wherever you stand on the issue, at least there is plenty of geeky excitement to keep us all going. Check out the top ten most-read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

- 7 things I realized while watching The Lion King as an adult

The Lion King is a beloved childhood favorite for a reason, but some elements feel very different when you watch them as an adult!

- Why a skirt isn't necessary for Supergirl and Wonder Woman

Supergirl and Wonder Woman are getting makeovers this year, dropping the skirts and getting fresh, fun, and practical wardrobe upgrades. Emma Fraser couldn't be happier!

- Everything we know so far about Star Trek: Picard

That's right, Picard is getting his own Star Trek spin-off and we can't wait! Swapna Krishna keeps us up to date on what we know about the series so far.

- Radical forgiveness in the Doom Patrol

Everyone in the Doom Patrol struggles to forgive someone, and more often than not, that person is themselves. Learning to interact with one another in a more genuine and deeply felt way is a major theme of the series, as Sara Century explains.

- In Spider-Man: Far From Home, the MCU wastes Maria Hill yet again

Maria Hill is a great character, so why the hell is the MCU so dead-set on wasting her in movie after movie (plus a TV show)? Courtney Enlow wants answers.

- The Abyss turns 30: How James Cameron pushed boundaries and almost killed his actors

The Abyss is arguably one of James Cameron's less-talked-about movies, but its history and legacy are impressive, if also totally jaw-dropping.

- 43 thoughts we had while watching Ladyhawke

Ladyhawke is a favorite fantasy movie of the '80s, with Michelle Pfeiffer and the late great Rutger Hauer playing star-crossed lovers torn apart by an animal-based curse. Alyssa Fikse watched it again and shared her thoughts.

- The bizarre backstory of Lady Sif

With rumors swirling that Lady Sif could be returning to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder after too long an absence, we’ve been thinking — who is Sif and what's her history?

- The best glow-ups in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, ranked

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order gives some of the franchise's most iconic characters a minor make-over, and Stephanie Williams is here to let you know exactly who got the best glow-up.

- The legacy of The Sixth Sense

It's been 20 years since M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense became a genuine pop culture icon, and its legacy looms large over the entertainment industry.