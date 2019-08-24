ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/24

Have you thought about Tom Holland in drag dancing and lip-syncing to Rihanna today? Don't worry, we here at SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS have done basically nothing but think about Tom Holland in drag lip-syncing to Rihanna all day. Hey, it's a tough job but someone has to do it. It's our reward for a job well done keeping you all informed on the latest geeky goings-on, especially after the Spidey-split that's inspired a whole lot of internet debate. For now, let's look back on the past seven days on the site and see what you, our dear readers, have been checking out.

- Why a skirt isn't necessary for Supergirl and Wonder Woman

Everyone gets into the occasional style rut, even superheroes, so seeing Supergirl and Wonder Woman without their skirts has been a real breath of fresh air.

- Chosen One of the Day: Tom Holland lip-syncing to ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna

Look at the gif. Then read the post. Then watch the clip. You're welcome.

- 43 thoughts we had while watching Ladyhawke

"Hauer really is impossibly cool in this movie. Truly endless “do not f*ck with me” energy." Alyssa Fikse shares this and her many other thoughts on '80s favorite Ladyhawke.

- The three genre movies Amy Adams should have won an Oscar for

Amy Adams should have at least a dozen Oscars by now. We can all agree on that, but let's focus on the great genre roles she wasn't even nominated for. Give this goddess her dues!

- The bizarre backstory of Lady Sif

With rumors swirling that Lady Sif could be returning to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder after too long an absence, Sara Century looks back on her very bizarre history.

- BH90210 is Wes Craven's New Nightmare without the death, so why not combine them?

90210 has returned with a strange meta-sequel alternate-universe style spin-off that sees the main cast playing fictionalized versions of themselves talking about life after the show that made them famous. It's basically Wes Craven's New Nightmare so where the hell is Freddy?!

- Why the new Xena comic series is a must-read for longtime fans

The latest comic book reboot of Xena: Warrior Princess is well worth your time and offers perhaps a more definitive take on the iconic character than the comics have given in years.

- Killjoys' Pree is a gender-thwarting style icon

Pree from SYFY's Killjoys is the kind of bartender you want to tell your secrets to and the kind you never want to mess with. As SE Fleenor explains, he is also the queer, biracial, badass uncle of Westerley that you didn’t know you needed.

- Six YA sci-fi and fantasy books to read this August

Swapna Krishna provides a list of some of the most anticipated sci-fi and fantasy YA releases of August, including new titles by Erin A. Craig, Zoraida Cordova, and Mara Rutherford.

- How can Disney make The Little Mermaid more feminist?

With Disney planning a live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Hanna Flint looks at how the company can update one of their most beloved but problematic movies.