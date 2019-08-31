ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/31

Happy Labor Day weekend to our American friends. We hope you take it easy as we officially pass into September and Summer comes to a close. Fall shall bring with it a whole plethora of wonders ⁠— beautiful color-changing leaves, the delight/tyranny of pumpkin spice everything, an excuse to wear all the knitwear you own ⁠— as well as a slew of amazing geek pop culture. For now, let's chill and check out the top ten most-read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

Credit: Giphy

- Why a skirt isn't necessary for Supergirl and Wonder Woman

Emma Fraser's sartorial break-down of Supergirl and Wonder Woman's fashion shake-ups continues to be popular with our readers. Do you enjoy their new skirt-free outfits?

- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and its history of censorship

Following the release of the big-screen adaptation, we take a look at how Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark became one of the most challenged and censored books of the 1990s.

- 42 thoughts we had while watching John Carter

John Carter remains not only one of Disney's biggest financial disappointments but one of the biggest box office flops of all time. Clare McBride checked out the movie to see how it holds up and if it deserves that bad reputation.

- Five times the X-Men was straight-up a horror comic

X-Men has often delved into the darkest recesses of the Marvel comics universe, but there are also times when it just full-on embraced the horror genre to fascinating and terrifying results.

- We need to let Ron Perlman finish his Hellboy journey

The most recent reboot of Hellboy was not great, to say the least, and it was all the more disappointing because Ron Perlman, who was so perfect in the lead role, never got to complete his narrative arc as Red.

- Chris Pine is the genre romance hero we need right now

Whether or not you think he's the Best Chris (spoiler: he totally is), Chris Pine is an absolutely perfect genre romantic hero and willing supporting dude to strong female leads. For that, we have no choice but to stan.

- Chosen One of the Day: Tom Holland lip-syncing to ‘Umbrella’ by Rihanna

We will always stand under Tom Holland's umbrella. Ella. Ella. Eh. Eh. Eh.

- Barbara Eden's career as a genre queen

You probably best know Barbara Eden for I Dream of Jeannie but she also had a super fascinating career in genre movies both before and after her most iconic role!

- How House of M could influence Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange set to cross-over in his movie and Wanda getting her own Disney+ series, is it possible that the next phase of the MCU will be influenced by the House of M arc?

- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and other retro horror books for children

If you loved reading Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark as a kid then the chances are you loved some of these other retro horror books. Ah, precious memories.