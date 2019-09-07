ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 09/07

September is well underway and we are ready to kickstart the Fall season. That means lots of new TV shows, plenty of books to devour, and the ever-frenetic chaos that is awards season for movies. Watch out for that handful of genre titles that are deemed worthy of Oscar attention. Spoiler alert: It's never enough. It's okay though, we'll always be here to love them. For now, let's take a gander at the top ten most-read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

- Raquel Welch's bonkers genre career

You may know Raquel Welch from that very famous fur bikini but the actress also has a delightfully strange career in genre movies and TV, from Fantastic Voyage to Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

- Chosen One of the Day: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, time travelers

He's gonna take his horse down the Old Town road, break Billboard records, then maybe take a jaunt through time.

- Chosen One of the Day: Margot Robbie in the Birds of Prey teaser

She's so over clowns, y'all. Harley Quinn and her Birds of Prey dropped a new teaser and we are 100% in on this!

- Deep Cuts: Satan's Cheerleaders

To celebrate the birthday of the iconic Yvonne de Carlo, better known as Lily Munster, Sara Century checks out a deep cut from her filmography: Satan's Cheerleaders!

- Carnival Row Discussion: 'Some Dark God Wakes' is a messy steampunk fantasy

Our fabulous recappers Alyssa Fikse and Jessica Toomer are taking on the first season of Amazon's sexy Victorian fairy crime drama Carnival Row. Check out their reviews of each episode.

- The women of The Boys showcase the trappings of toxic work environments

Amazon's The Boys is a darkly satirical take on the crushing realities of a world where superheroes exist as an out-of-control capitalistic entity, and as Courtney Enlow explains, it has some fascinating things to say about how women deal with toxic workplaces and the men who pollute them.

- We need to let Ron Perlman finish his Hellboy journey

The recent reboot of Hellboy wasn't a rousing success and most fans remain disappointed that Ron Perlman and Guillermo del Toro didn't get to complete their arc. Hanna Flint makes the case for doing so.

- 10 films we can't wait to see this fall

From Joker to It Chapter Two to Freaks, Kristy Puchko shares ten of the biggest and most-anticipated releases of Fall.

- Eight sci-fi and fantasy romances to check out in September

Cuddle up with a sci-fi fantasy romance novel this Fall, with new releases including witches, magic opera, dragons, vampires, angels, and Canada!

- 10 SFF books you shouldn't miss this September

Swapna Krishna takes a look at some of the must-read September releases in sci-fi and fantasy literature.