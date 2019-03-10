Latest Stories

Jeff Goldblum Ian Malcolm via Jurassic World site 2019
Jeff Goldblum goes all Ian Malcolm after hearing we could have real dinos in 5 years
Idris Elba The Incredible Hulk
Idris Elba asks to see the manager in SNL parody of The Incredible Hulk
marie severin
Forgotten Women of Genre: Marie Severin
Cyberpunk 2077 logo via official site 2019
Gaming: Cyberpunk 2077 behind the scenes; Tomb Raider's snaky DLC; Shenmue III gameplay
Josh Weiss
Mar 10, 2019

If you ever had a weird yearning to see Idris Elba turn into a crazed white lady demanding to "see the manager," then Saturday Night Live has you covered. 

During last night's episode of the sketch comedy, Elba (who was hosting) parodied Marvel's Bruce Banner and The Incredible Hulk in a pre-filmed segment called "The Impossible Hulk."

He plays Banner as a man who is overcharged for some clothing at a department store and declined a refund upon asking for his money back. When told that the best the store can do is offer him a credit, he transforms into The Impossible Hulk, not a green monster, but Cecily Strong in ripped clothing claiming harassment.

It is revealed (via comic book-inspired panels) that Banner was exposed to Gamma rays while working above a Tory Burch. Whenever he turns into the Hulk, he calls 9-1-1 and freaks out the cashier and security guard to the point where they offer him a refund.

Watch Elba "lose control" below:

In the second and third parts of the sketch, Elba's Banner asks a neighbor to keep the volume down so he can sleep and then argues with a cop about a driving violation. Once The Impossible Hulk starts asking for names or filming you, a person is willing to give in to pretty much any demand.

We just have one question now after watching this parody: Will The Impossible Hulk be making an appearance in Avengers: Endgame? All kidding aside, making fun of women who ask for the manager when not getting their way at a store or restaurant has become a viral Internet meme over the years.

Elba made headlines earlier this week when it was announced that he was in serious talks to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in James Gunn's Suicide Squad movie.

