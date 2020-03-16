Idris Elba, Bond actress Olga Kurylenko among stars who've now tested positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba, known for his roles on The Wire, the MCU's Thor series, Prometheus, and Pacific Rim, is one of the latest in the entertainment world to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor posted an explanatory video on his personal Twitter revealing the diagnosis, telling his 2.7M followers that "It sucks."

The actor self-quarantined after realizing he'd been exposed to someone that tested positive. His video cautions people to wash their hands and practice social distancing. "Stay positive and don't freak out," he said in the video.

Check it out:

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19," the actor wrote. "I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."

Elba will next be seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Quantum of Solace star and one-time Wonder Woman hopeful Olga Kurylenko has also tested positive for coronavirus. The one-time foil to Daniel Craig's James Bond is the latest entertainment professional to be diagnosed with the pandemic-causing virus that's caused countless shutdowns, delays, and postponements across the industry and beyond as officials try to slow the spread.

The actress, who played Camille Montes in Craig's second outing as 007 and Julia Rusakova in Oblivion, and Elba join Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as actors self-quarantining themselves due to positive coronavirus tests. Kurylenko revealed her news on Instagram.

Take a look:

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus," she wrote in the caption. "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

No Time to Die, the latest James Bond film and the last of Craig's saga, was one of the first movies to be delayed by the pandemic, as the 25th 007 film was pushed 007 months from April to November. It will now premiere in the U.S. on Nov. 25.

Additionally, one of Game of Thrones’ most invincible-seeming stars has revealed he has tested positive for the virus, as Kristofer Hivju shared with Instagram followers in a measured, but upbeat, post.

Hivju, a GoT highlight as the near-invincible Tormund Giantsbane and a recent newcomer to the Season 2 cast of The Witcher at Netflix, said he is “self-isolating at home for as long as it takes” and is currently showing only “mild symptoms of a cold.” He also urged fans to follow public health officials’ advice in order to limit the virus’ spread: “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

Hivju had been cast to play a Witcher character named Nivellen, a gregarious man from an aristocratic background who first appeared in Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher-themed short story “A Grain of Truth.” Production on Season 2 of The Witcher has been suspended out of concern over the coronavirus, so here’s hoping that Hivju — and the series — will be back to 100 percent capacity soon.

For all of SYFY WIRE's coronavirus coverage, fans can click here, while those looking for an updated list of all the cons, premieres, and productions that the virus has affected can find it here.