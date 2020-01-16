Idris for Everything: 6 movies he should have been in

If you've ever watched Luther, then you know good Idris Elba is when he's playing a detective with baggage. If you are at all familiar with Mark Wahlberg in most of the projects he stars in, then you know there is always a better option who was probably too busy for the role. So, what am I getting at exactly? Max Payne, but starring Idris Elba instead of Wahlberg. You get Luther but on Vlakyr, the addictive drug in the movie Max Payne. I think Wahlberg goes shirtless in the movie but even if he didn't, Elba's Max Payne would've definitely given us those shirt-free moments. There is plenty of slow-motion shooting which is actually just a wonderful opportunity to let us enjoy Idris at a reduced speed. Why would no one want that? Plus, there is a good chance a Max Payne with Idris would have gotten at least one sequel. - Stephanie Williams