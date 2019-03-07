Idris for Everything: Other roles that should be replaced with Idris Elba

When news broke that Idris Elba might be replacing Will Smith as Deadshot in the Suicide Squad sequel, we responded with a resounding "Yes, obviously." Because around these parts, Idris for Everything is kind of our jam. For years we have been singing the 'dris electric, clamoring for him to play every part under the sun. But what we didn't consider is all the parts that already belong to other people.

With that, here are some characters who should be played by Idris Elba. As for their currently cast performers, please collect your things and head to HR. We need to have a talk.