Latest Stories

Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero
Tag: Movies
IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries
Conan surveys the horizon in Conan Unconquered
Tag: Games
Gaming: Conan Unconquered gets a date; Tomb Raider board game incoming; more
Mercy Black Movie Poster
Tag: Movies
Netflix surprises fans with Blumhouse horror flick "Mercy Black"
Marvel Rising 2019
Tag: TV
WonderCon: Three new Marvel Rising shorts will feature Shuri, Inferno, and Ghost-Spider later this year
Island Of Dr. Moreau Hero

IDW founder Ted Adams reinvents H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau for wild new summer miniseries

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 31, 2019

With provocative explorations of intriguing concepts like transhumanism, inter-species evolution, and the madness inflicted by a runaway creation complex, H.G. Wells' literary classic, The Island Of Dr. Moreau was a curious sensation when it was first published back in 1896.

Now an ambitious new two-part comic book miniseries announced during IDW Publishing's Friday panel at WonderCon in California seeks to reinvent and reimagine Wells' frightening cautionary tale for a modern generation.

Island Of Dr. Moreau Cover

Credit: IDW Publishing

Written by IDW founder and Diablo House writer/co-creator Ted Adams, then united with savage art by Locke & Key artist/co-creator Gabriel Rodríguez, The Island Of Dr. Moreau beaches itself in comic shops this July, colored by Nelson Dániel and lettered by Robbie Robbins.

“Wells’ novel is as relevant today as when he wrote it in 1896,” Adams explains in an IDW statement. “It addresses the subject of the thin line that separates men from beasts and the question that all scientists should ask themselves: ‘Just because we can do something, does that mean we should?’”

Island Of Dr. Moreau Slice 2

Credit: IDW Publishing


The two-issue offering strives to remain faithful to Wells’ plotline, dialogue rhythms, and Victorian era setting but the creative team decided to replace the main character of Edward Prendick (the bizarre island's original castaway witness) with a fresh creation named Ellen Prendick. Her addition allows Adams and Rodriguez to reexamine and dissect a new rendition of one of the world’s seminal sci-fi stories via the mind and gaze of a more dynamic character, thereby delivering a refreshing female point of view on the accursed domain's disturbing hybrids.

Island Of Dr. Moreau Slice 1

Credit: IDW Publishing


“To provide a vivid, immersive experience for the reader, we set the narrative of Dr. Moreau entirely in double-page spreads, a format that builds a rich world for the characters and presents the mystery and terror in a thrilling and concise way,” Rodríguez says in the official release. “We also push the boundaries of the Beast Folk’s design to a point where familiar animal shapes, imbued with traces of human expression, feel genuinely disturbing. It’s been an exciting challenge to capture the fundamental wonder and horror of the novel.”

Check out our primal preview for IDW's H.G. Wells' The Island Of Dr. Moreau in the full gallery below, then let us know if your summer vacation plans include a trip into the horrors of this exotic island getaway.

Island Of Dr. Moreau Cover
Credit: IDW Publishing
Island Of Dr. Moreau P1
Credit: IDW Publishing
Island Of Dr. Moreau P2
Credit: IDW Publishing
Island Of Dr. Moreau P3
Credit: IDW Publishing
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Island of Dr. Moreau
Tag: H.G. Wells
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Ted Adams
Tag: Gabriel Rodriguez
Tag: Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Star Pig
Tag: IDW Publishing
Star Pig Hero
Exclusive preview: Delilah Dawson goes cosmic for IDW's wild new sci-fi miniseries, Star Pig
Jeff Spry
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish
Tag: IDW Publishing
D&D Cover Hero
Test your fate in this exclusive peek at IDW's new Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #1
Jeff Spry
Feb 23, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: The Q Conflict
Tag: Star Trek
Star Trek Q Conflict Hero
Exclusive: Starfleet's finest captains unite in IDW's new Star Trek: The Q Conflict
Jeff Spry
Jan 30, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Star Trek: IDW 20/20
Tag: Star Trek: The Next Generation
Star Trek 20:20 Hero
Exclusive: Young Captain Picard commands the U.S.S. Stargazer in Star Trek: IDW 20/20 one-shot
Jeff Spry
Jan 29, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0