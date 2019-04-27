IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have IDW Publishing listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
Like most other publishers, IDW is making it summer releases count, with plenty of highlights ranging from new series launches to one-shots to graphic novels. If you're after classic science fiction, that all begins with the first issue of H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau. If you're after big fantasy work by a comics legend, you'll want to look for the first issue of Walt Simonson's continuation of his Ragnarok saga, The Breaking of Helheim. If it's new space adventures you're into, you'll want to nab Star Pig #1 from Delilah S. Dawson and Francesco Gaston. If it's fun licensed comics you're after, be sure to look for the GLOW Summer Special, the first issue of Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper, and the launch of Care Bears: Unlock the Magic.
Plus, Dick Tracy Forever's final issue, the ending of Clue: Candlestick, a new Rise of the TMNT story, a Gears Pop! one-shot, and much more.
Check out everything IDW has to offer in July below.
(Via Previews)
H.G. Wells’ The Island of Dr. Moreau #1 (of 2)
Ted Adams & Gabriel Rodríguez (w) • Gabriel Rodríguez (a & c)
IDW founder and Diablo House writer/co-creator Ted Adams joins Locke & Key artist/co-creator Gabriel Rodríguez to present an all-new adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction novel. As relevant today as when Wells wrote it in 1896, The Island of Doctor Moreau addresses the question all scientists should ask themselves: “Just because we can do something, does that mean we should?”
This bold adaptation gives us a new protagonist in the form of Ellen Prendick, whose point of view shines a new light upon the horrific events on the cursed island, providing unique insights into one of the world’s favorite stories.
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Gabriel Rodríguez!
Order 10 copies and receive your order fully returnable!
Ragnarok: The Breaking of Helheim #1 (of 6)
Walter Simonson (w & a & c)
Walter Simonson’s Epic tale of Norse intrigue continues!
In the end, the gods gathered together and met their foes on the Battle Plain of Vigrid. There, so the stories tell, the gods and their great enemies slaughtered each other, the stars fell from the sky, Midgard itself sank into the all-encompassing ocean, and the Nine worlds were destroyed. In this issue, Thor hears a voice out of the past and learns that not all the old stories are true, and that the path before him now leads to Helheim, the land of the Dead.
Walter Simonson, legendary creator of Star Slammers, Manhunter and the Alien film adaptation (with Archie Goodwin), and the definitive version (after Stan and Jack) of Marvel’s Thor, presents the next thrilling chapter of his own post-Ragnarok Thor saga!
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Walter Simonson!
Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Stan Sakai!
Order 10 copies and receive your order fully returnable!
GLOW Summer Special One-shot
Devin Grayson (w) • Lisa Sterle (a & c)
It’s the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling versus… nuclear war?! Real-life tensions simmering between Russia and America explode into the ring in this spectacular summer issue! Zoya, Liberty Belle, Nuke, Ozone, a cage match, existential dread, and glitter, so much glitter—looks like this Cold War’s about to heat up!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Devin Grayson (Nightwing) and Lisa Sterle (Submerged) enter the ring in their GLOW debut!
Star Pig #1 (of 4)
Delilah S. Dawson (w) • Francesco Gaston (a) • Sara Richard (c)
Like many late-21st-century teens, geeky 16-year-old Vess gets packed off to spend her summer at Space Camp—which is literally in space. Tragically, a shuttle accident sends her and the rest of the passengers careening toward a cold, frosty death among the stars. But when a gigantic, space-faring water bear miraculously rescues Vess and her beloved retro Discman, it’s the beginning of an extraordinary friendship and an incredible journey home, all set to the nostalgic tunes of Vess’s 1990s-heavy playlist.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Francesco Gaston!
Order any number of copies and receive your order fully returnable!
Bullet points:
From the mind of New York Times bestseller Delilah S. Dawson (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Marvel Action: Spider-Man) comes an inventive story about loss and resiliency.
Nostalgia-tinged humor, perfect for fans of Saga and Guardians of the Galaxy.
Series covers by totally radical artists Sara Richard, Paulina Ganucheau, Nicoletta Baldari, and Sara Alfageeh!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #96
Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman (w) • Dave Wachter (a & c)
“City at War, Part 4.” As the war for New York reaches a fever pitch, Splinter makes his final gambit for complete victory. Meanwhile, the Turtles are on the run and may not be able to count on each other for survival!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
TMNT: Urban Legends #15
Gary Carlson (w) • Frank Fosco (a & c)
Hardships continue to hound the Turtles! With Donatello out of commission and Raphael missing in action, it’s up to Leonardo and Michelangelo to find their brothers! But with the ghost of Shredder hanging over their heads and a rabid Master Splinter to contend with, finding anyone is going to be a Herculean task... good thing our favorite Turtles can astral project! Right?!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
TMNT: Rise of the TMNT: Sound Off! #1 (of 3)
Matthew K. Manning (w) • Chad Thomas (a & c)
A new batch of mutant villains are in town and they’ve mastered the art of noiseless theft! The TMNT are powerless to stop them, until they realize someone close to them shares a history with the bad guys: April O’Neil! Will she be able to overcome a case of stage fright and save the day?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by George Caltsoudas!
Bullet points:
An exciting and hilarious adventure with an important message about learning to be comfortable speaking up!
Usagi Yojimbo #2
Stan Sakai (w & a & c)
“Bunraku,” Part 2. Strange circumstances continue to surround a travelling puppet show as Usagi becomes embroiled in one of his most eerie adventures yet! Will the aid of a supernatural ally be enough for Usagi to prevent more death?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Match 85% of your previous order and receive your order fully returnable!
Bullet points:
Stan Sakai’s long-running epic continues its first thrilling storyline at IDW Publishing!
Exciting samurai action, now in color!
Star Trek: Year Five #4
Brandon Easton (w) • Martin Coccolo (a) • Stephen Thompson (c)
With the situation on Sigma Iotia II quickly unraveling, it’s up to Kirk and Bones to stop a dangerous group of radicals from unleashing a space/time fissure that could destroy the planet. Meanwhile, back on the Enterprise, Scotty uncovers a secret that risks the safety of the Tholian passenger. The final year of the original mission continues here!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!
Bullet points:
A new continuing series about the end of the Five-Year Mission!
The classic crew is back in all-new stories featuring your favorite characters from the Original Series!
Don’t miss the travel poster variant from artist J.J. Lendl!
Transformers #9
Brian Ruckley (w) • Cachét Whitman & Beth McGuire-Smith (a) • Umi Miyao (c)
Time is running out! Orion Pax, his friends, and the Autobot security forces have to get a grip on their murder investigations as their superior, Sentinel Prime, makes his return to Cybertron!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers #10
Brian Ruckley (w) • Cachét Whitman & Beth McGuire-Smith (a) • Beth McGuire-Smith (c)
Fear spreads through Cybertron, leading more and more citizens into the waiting arms of the Ascenticon movement—making Bumblebee’s new job as part of the Guard much more difficult. Meanwhile, Chromia and Windblade follow-up on a lead, but digging up the dirt will put them face-to-face with a new foe...
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers/Ghostbusters #2 (of 5)
Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a & c)
“GHOSTS OF CYBERTRON” Part 2! Okay. So. It seems as though there are giant robots who can disguise themselves as vehicles out there in the universe, and, as it happens, one of them has taken the place of Ecto-1. When the Ghostbusters discover this replacement, they naturally have a lot of questions—and this time, even the boys in gray might not believe the answers!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Clue: Candlestick #3 (of 3)
Dash Shaw (w & a & c)
The Boddy Mansion is piled with bodies. Still, the candlestick lurks, and may illuminate the unseen killer… or last victim. In the climactic issue of this whodunit, we finally see who’d done it! Cartoonist auteur Dash Shaw takes his last turn in the puzzling, quirky, and colorful world of Clue!
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
Bullet points:
From the creative mind that brought you the animated movie, My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea!
Visionary creator Dash Shaw re-imagines the world of Clue in this suspense-filled murder mystery!
Each extra-length issue also features playable Clue cards based on the comic!
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies, get one free “triptych” variant cover by Dash Shaw!
Order 20 copies, get one free variant cover by Kevin Huizenga!
G. I. Joe: A Real American Hero #266
Larry Hama (w) • Robert Atkins (a & c)
“SNAKE HUNT” Part 1! When the original Snake Eyes lost his life battling forces of evil, Sean Collins (aka Throwdown) took up the mysterious mantle to deny Cobra a moral victory in their long-running war against G.I. JOE. But Cobra Commander—not realizing the original Snake Eyes’ memories and skills are now implanted in the mind and body of Dawn Moreno—has never given up his desire to remove the legendary ninja from his enemies, and will do whatever it takes to make it happen, including kidnapping and brainwashing Sean Collins and making him part of Cobra! Can G.I. JOE save Sean from the dark clutches of Cobra before it’s too late?! Written by living legend Larry Hama and featuring the long-awaited return of artist Robert Atkins to the pages of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, “Snake Hunt” is a star-studded 10-issue event that will feature EVERY SINGLE MEMBER OF G.I. JOE!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Sonic the Hedgehog #19
Ian Flynn (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Ryan Jampole (c)
“Crisis City, Part 1”! Eggman’s reign of terror continues! Sonic races to help Team Dark rescue civilians from a major city, but his own Metal Virus infection is getting worse! Outnumbered, how long can Sonic outrun the inevitable? And who else will fall?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Sonic the Hedgehog #19—Cover B: Lamar Wells & Reggie Graham
Ian Flynn (w) • Jack Lawrence (a) • Lamar Wells & Reggie Graham (c)
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nathalie Fourdraine!
Bullet points:
A major cornerstone of the metal virus saga!
One of Sonic’s most powerful allies falls victim to the disease—but who?
Cover A by new-to-IDW Sonic artist Ryan Jampole!
Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #1
Ian Flynn (w) • Evan Stanley (a & c)
Tangle the Lemur’s got a problem: there’s not enough action in her life! Whisper the Wolf’s also got a problem: she’s hunting down an incredibly dangerous enemy named Sonic the Hedgehog! Can Tangle and Whisper help each other solve their problems, or will they just make things worse?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Marvel Action: Spider-Man #8
Delilah S. Dawson (w) • Fico Ossio (a & c)
When Peter, Miles, and Gwen nab a famous cat burglar, they inadvertently make a new enemy in the Black Cat! And she’ll stop at nothing to make them wish they had never crossed paths!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nicoletta Baldari!
Bullet points:
An exciting arc continues, featuring the Marvel Action debut of Black Cat!
Marvel Action: Avengers #7
Matthew K. Manning (w) • Jon Sommariva (a & c)
Heroes and villains alike prepare for an incoming threat from the cosmos! Will someone from Black Panther’s past be friend or foe? And what sinister plan is M.O.D.O.K. preparing?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Ben Harvey!
Bullet points:
The start of a brand-new story arc that provides a great jumping on point!
Enemy of the People: A Cartoonist’s Journey
Rob Rogers (w & a & c)
After 25 years as a political cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rob Rogers was fired for drawing cartoons critical of President Trump. In Enemy of the People, Rogers writes, “Trump’s open embrace of the darkest, ugliest corners of human nature has emboldened racists, neo-Nazis, criminals, thugs, despots, misogynists, and liars to come out from under their rocks and display their shameful behavior publicly. That includes publishers and editors who years ago may have been too ashamed to express their hateful views on the editorial page.” From a cartoon killing spree to a social media buzz, all the way to an appearance on CNN to his final days at the paper, Rogers chronicles his unenviable journey with honesty, wit, and humor.
TPB • FC • $24.99 • 180 pages • 8-1/2” x 11” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-605-7
Bullet points:
“Rob Rogers exemplifies (the) idea of an ‘American genius’”—Sanjit Sethi, Director, George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design
“Rogers is opinionated, unrestrained and a wisenheimer of the top chop. In short, he’s doing his job. He is the indispensable irritant that keeps us scratching and thinking.”—Dennis Roddy, award-winning political consultant and former columnist and reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Star Wars Adventures #24
Ian Flynn (w) • Megan Levens (a & c)
With hotshot Resistance pilot Poe Dameron captured by pirates, it’s up to BB-8—and Rapier Squadron—to save the day!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Graphic Novel Adaptation
Alessandro Ferrari (w) • Various (a) • Cryssy Cheung (c)
The war between the Rebels and the Empire continues in this latest graphic novel adaptation! Is the Rebellion about to be crushed once and for all?
TPB • FC • $9.99 • 80 pages • 6.75” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-528-9
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for September release!
Combines the epic wonder of a galaxy far, far away with streamlined, young-reader friendly designs!
Uncle Scrooge #47
Vito Stabile and Pietro B. Zemelo (w) • Frederico Franzo (a) • Marco Mazzarello (c)
Part one of an exciting four-part story begins in this issue as Uncle Scrooge finds his beloved Money Bin under attack! The Beagle Boys are planning the ultimate heist in an attempt to finally get their hands on Scrooge's treasures, but thanks to Gyro Gearloose's newest invention, they'll have a harder time than usual getting through Scrooge's security. Or, at least, that's what Scrooge hopes will happen! But as usual, things don't go quite to plan, and something completely unexpected happens... Find out what in the first chapter of the four part "Under Siege"!
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Andrea Freccero!
Bullet points:
Collect all three connecting covers from issues #47-49!
Disney Comics and Stories #6
Pietro B. Zemelo, Sio, and Enrico Faccini (w) • Marco Mazzarello, Emanuele Virzi, and Enrico Faccini (a) • Marco Mazzarello (c)
Donald Duck takes center stage in three hilarious stories never before seen in the U.S.! In "The Probability Diverter," Gyro Gearloose's latest invention changes Donald's luck—but not necessarily for the better! In the second story, Gyro’s fix-it machine finds itself in need of some pretty heavy fixing before it can do what it is supposed to! Finally, in "Satisfaction Guaranteed," Donald's bespoke shoe service guarantees customer satisfaction, even if the customer is a criminal trying to make a speedy getaway! It's another fun-filled issue guaranteed to please even the pickiest of fans!
FC • 48 pages • $5.99
Care Bears: Unlock the Magic #1 (of 3)
Matthew Erman & Nadia Shammas (w) • Agnes Garbowska (a & c)
Welcome to the Silver Lining, a mystical realm full of mirth and magic! The Care Bears, along with their pals the Whiffles, protect this realm from the negative influence of the mischievous Bluster and his Bad Crowd! With engaging, unique characters and an irreverent and heartwarming sense of humor, this new series is perfect for anyone looking for more magic in their lives!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Tony Fleecs!
Order any number of copies and receive your order fully returnable!
Bullet points:
Spinning out of the new hit Boomerang cartoon!
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #80
Sam Maggs (w) • Kate Sherron (a & c)
Get ready to roll a natural 20 as Pinkie Pie and the rest of your favorite ponies gear up for a live-action role playing game for the ages! With elaborate costumes, captured princes, and one of Pinkie’s famous pies on the line, you can bet things are going to get crazy!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
My Little Pony: Spirit of the Forest #3
Ted Anderson (w) • Brenda Hickey (a & c)
The Cutie Mark Crusaders take to the woods to find the mythical Spirit of the Forest in a last-ditch effort to get Filthy Rich to change his scheming ways! Will our favorite fillies find the elusive guardian? Or will somepony else get through to the greedy miser first? Find out in this conclusion to the Cutie Mark Crusaders’ latest mini-series!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Gramercy Park
Timothée de Fombelle (w) • Christian Cailleaux (a & c)
What could possibly connect two solitary beings—a former Opéra de Paris dancer and an elusive man whom everyone fears? New York, 1954. On the roof of an apartment building, a young woman patiently tends to her beehives and seems to be longing for someone or something. In the building across the street lives a kingpin of crime, isolated from the world, except for one mysterious weekly outing. They don’t know each other, but they can see one another. Between them, the void, a police car, and a private fenced-in park under lock and key.
Gramercy Park is one of those rare graphic novels that defies the obvious and clichéd, allowing the reader the freedom to wander in this mysterious adventure and get lost in the poetic script of Timothée de Fombelle and embrace the delicate drawings and muted colors of Christian Cailleaux.
HC • FC • $19.99 • 96 pages • 6-1/2” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-550-0
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for October release!
Nominated for a 2019 Angoulême Award.
CROW: Hack/Slash #2 (of 4)
Tim Seeley (w) • Tim Seeley & Jim Terry (a) • Tim Seeley (c)
With Vlad in a coma, Cassie has to side with one of the two Crows to stop the other from getting revenge upon an entire city. But can the legendary killer of undead killers stomach working side by side with the one thing she hates the most?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
From writer/artist Tim Seeley (Green Lanterns, Nightwing, Shatterstar).
Featuring an all-new Crow unlike any you’ve read before!
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies, get one free variant cover by Rebekah A. Isaacs!
Order 20 copies, get one free ink variant of Cover A by Tim Seeley!
Narcos #4 (of 4)
Ryan Ferrier (w) • Vic Malhotra (a & c)
As an ally goes rogue, the DEA find themselves forced to hunt down someone they thought they could trust. Meanwhile, El Patrón makes a desperate gamble to take back control of his prison fortress!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Adam Gorham!
Bullet points:
Plot threads collide in the exciting conclusion to the first Narcos comic book storyline!
Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds #4
Paul Allor (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a & c)
“Samurai Jack and the Flat Earth”! Jack has traveled to the four corners of the earth and beyond—even seeing the world from space—so his time as a passenger on a vessel set out to prove the earth’s shape should be easy, right? Wrong. Nothing’s ever so easy when Jack finds his beliefs shaken to their very core.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Dick Tracy Forever #4 (of 4)
Michael Avon Oeming (w & a & c)
Dick Tracy is Sisyphus, pushing the law boulder up the hill as he struggles for reason and order in a world with none. His attempts at law and order are met with crime and chaos in the form of unpredictable and absurd villains. But Dick Tracy will never give up trying, no matter the era or incarnation—even in the far-flung future! Join Eisner Award-winning creator Michael Avon Oeming on a startling case through time and space!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free “noir” variant cover by Michael Avon Oeming!
Bullet points:
From the mind of Eisner Award winner Michael Avon Oeming, co-creator of Powers!
Each issue has an exciting new take on one of the most iconic comic strip heroes of all time!
Gears Pop! #1 (of 1)
Georgia Ball (w) • Nico Peña (a & c)
Gears Pop! brings together iconic Gears characters in a cute Funko Pop! style. It’s the perfect slice of mobile mayhem. Experience all-new adventures—and laughs—from the colorful characters of the Gears Pop! mobile game in this one-shot special.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free ink variant cover by Nico Pena!
Bullet points:
A whole new spin on the Gears of War franchise!
The official Gears Pop! comic book arrives July 2019!
Gears of War: Hivebusters #5 (of 5)
Kurtis Wiebe (w) • Alan Quah (a & c)
Team Scorpio’s mission has taken them through the ravaged hometown of one of their own and all the way into the belly of the hive. Now, victory is in their sights, but these three wounded soldiers will have to fight through a Swarm resurgent to get it. One way or another, the mission ends here.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Pierre Droal!
Bullet points:
Gears of War games have collectively garnered more than 520 media and industry awards, accolades and nominations.
With The Coalition and franchise co-creator Rod Fergusson leading development, XBOX GAME Studios is tripling down on “Gears of War” with three new titles: Gears 5, Gears Pop!, and Gears Tactics.
Ask your retailer about the limited Pierre Droal variant!
The stunning conclusion to the hit new miniseries!
Canto #2 (of 6)
David M. Booher (w) • Drew Zucker (a & c)
Lions and tigers and… Malorex, oh my! Canto slips out of captivity only to find a herd of vicious Malorex ready to eat him. Can an unlikely friend help Canto survive long enough to see what lies beyond Arcana’s borders?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Morgan Beem!
Ghost Tree #4 (of 4)
Bobby Curnow (w) • Simon Gane (a & c)
Mysteries are solved as an ancient evil rises. Will Brandt and his family be able to come to terms with their actions before the present is ruined? What does the future hold for those trapped in the past?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
The heartfelt conclusion to a most unusual tale!
Road of Bones #3 (of 4)
Rich Douek (w) • Alex Cormack (a & c)
There is no god but hunger. And the loss of their food has driven Roman, Grigori, and Sergei to the absolute extreme. Knives are sharpened and souls are searched as each man decides just how far he is willing to go in order to survive the brutal tundra. One thing is certain, though—one must die for the others to live. Escape from the gulag takes a brutal and horrific turn in Road of Bones #3, from writer Rich Douek (Gutter Magic) and artist Alex Cormack (SINK).
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
A psychological thriller and survival drama rolled into one!
Marilyn Manor #2 (of 4)
Magdalene Visaggio (w) • Marley Zarcone (a & c)
What do you do when the lead singer of a world-famous punk rock band keels over from an overdose in the middle of a White House rager? Simple. Call in the ghost of Abraham Lincoln. Also: Marilyn gets eaten by the Fame Monster.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Cosmoknights (Top Shelf)
Hannah Templer (w & a & c)
Pan’s life used to be very small. Work in her dad’s body shop, sneak out with her friend Tara to go dancing, and watch the skies for freighter ships. It didn’t even matter that Tara was a princess… until one day it very much did matter, and Pan had to say goodbye forever. Years later, when a charismatic pair of off-world gladiators show up on her doorstep, she finds that life might not be as small as she thought. On the run and off the galactic grid, Pan discovers the astonishing secrets of her neo-medieval world… and the intoxicating possibility of burning it all down.
TPB • FC • $19.99 • 216 pages • 7” x 10” • ISBN: 978-1-60309-454-2
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for September release!
Combines the outer-space thrills of Saga and Star Wars with the glamour and revolution of The Hunger Games.
A cathartic feminist liberation story in a time of massive cultural frustration at the patriarchy.
Deep Breaths (Top Shelf)
Chris Gooch (w & a & c)
A space bounty hunter tracks down a frog princess, a woman finds a condom where it shouldn’t be, and a spoiled art student works his first freelance job. Deep Breaths is a collection of short comics about tension, violence, monsters, and moments… including the award-winning story “Mooreland Mates” and nine other tales rarely or never before seen.
TPB • FC • $19.99 • 208 pages • 5-4/5” x 8-3/10” • ISBN: 978-1-60309-455-9
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for September release!
Written by Chris Gooch, winner of the Silver Ledger Award for excellence in Australian comics!
From Hell: Master Edition #6 (Top Shelf)
Alan Moore (w) • Eddie Campbell (a & c)
“From Hell.” The narrative makes room for such figures as Aleister Crowley and William Butler Yeats while the killer writes the note which gives our work its title.
Five unsolved murders. Two of the greatest creators in the history of comics. One sprawling conspiracy, one metropolis on the brink of the 20th century, and one bloody-minded Ripper ushering London into the modern age of terror. The award-winning bestseller FROM HELL, often ranked among the greatest graphic novels of all time, takes on haunting new dimensions in FROM HELL: The Master Edition, enhanced with impressionistic hues by Eddie Campbell himself.
This volume contains Chapter 9, as well as all the original annotations.
FC • 72 pages • $7.99
Bullet points:
“My all-time favorite graphic novel… an immense, majestic work about the Jack the Ripper murders, the dark Victorian world they happened in, and the birth of the 20th century.”—Warren Ellis, Entertainment Weekly
Experience FROM HELL as never before: fully restored and in color for the first time.
Kitchen Table Magazine (Top Shelf)
Brett Warnock (ed.) • Kate Blairstone (c)
KITCHEN TABLE MAGAZINE is a new publication that connects adventurous souls, curious cooks, and enthusiastic eaters with talented writers, artists, cartoonists, and photographers who explore not only the how-to’s of cooking, but the whys of eating. After a four-year absence, KITCHEN TABLE MAGAZINE marks Brett Warnock’s—Top Shelf’s former co-publisher—return to publishing, and combines his experience in visual arts and storytelling with his passion for food, cooking, and his deep love of place. The premier issue features a gorgeous cover by Kate Blairstone, plus killer art and comics by Jim Mahfood, James Kochalka, Dan Zettwoch, Erin Nations, Jonathan Hill, and more.
FC • 80 pages • $9.99
After the Spring: A Story of Tunisian Youth
Hélène Aldeguer (w & a & c)
In 2011, one of the biggest political events in the world, the Arab Spring, swept across North Africa. But what came next? As the world moves on, four young Tunisians must cope with the reality of an uncertain future in this original graphic novel.
Winner of the Raymond Leblanc Foundation's Belgian Prize, and translated into English for the first time, Hélène Aldeguer delivers an authentic look at the disillusioned state of young people in Tunisia after the events of the Arab Spring, illustrated in stark, beautiful black-and-white art.
Two years after the "Jasmine Revolution," Tunisia is unstable and facing economic hardship. Saif, Aziz, Meriem, and Chayma are among those who feel abandoned by the developing turmoil surrounding the government. Saif goes to college but worries about his younger brother; Aziz works in a call center hoping to gain approval from Meriem's family, while Meriem attends law school; and Chayma, after watching a man set himself on fire, considers emigration to France. As the situation becomes more serious and calls to activism in the streets get louder, each must consider what, or where, their future is.
HC • B&W • $21.99 • 136 pages • 7” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-546-3
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for October release!
Winner of the Raymond Leblanc Foundation’s Belgian Comics Prize.
Eve Stranger #4 (of 5) (Black Crown)
David Barnett (w) • Philip Bond (a & c)
Shocks and revelations abound when Eve Stranger is tasked with a mission so audacious she might not go through with it—which could result in her own death. Plus Eve's teddy bear, Huldu, and her paramour/cleanup crew, Jimmy Mac, expose secrets of their own.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
PLUS a backup story by Barnett & Liz Prince!