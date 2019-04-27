IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have IDW Publishing listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

Like most other publishers, IDW is making it summer releases count, with plenty of highlights ranging from new series launches to one-shots to graphic novels. If you're after classic science fiction, that all begins with the first issue of H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau. If you're after big fantasy work by a comics legend, you'll want to look for the first issue of Walt Simonson's continuation of his Ragnarok saga, The Breaking of Helheim. If it's new space adventures you're into, you'll want to nab Star Pig #1 from Delilah S. Dawson and Francesco Gaston. If it's fun licensed comics you're after, be sure to look for the GLOW Summer Special, the first issue of Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper, and the launch of Care Bears: Unlock the Magic.

Plus, Dick Tracy Forever's final issue, the ending of Clue: Candlestick, a new Rise of the TMNT story, a Gears Pop! one-shot, and much more.

Check out everything IDW has to offer in July below.

(Via Previews)