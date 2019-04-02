IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have IDW Publishing listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a very big month over at IDW, as the publisher kicks off summer with new series, new events, and new graphic novels. Even among all the big launches, though, the biggest news is the arrival of Usagi Yojimbo. Stan Sakai's iconic, Eisner-winning series is moving to a new home with a new first issue after years at Dark Horse Comics, and it's a big moment for IDW.
Usagi Yojimbo isn't the only high-profile new series launch coming from IDW in June. The publisher will also be rolling out the new fantasy series Canto as well as two major franchise crossovers — Transformers/Ghostbusters and Crow: Hack/Slash — along with the new series Marilyn Manor. Plus the return of Darkwing Duck to Disney Comics, new graphic novels, and more.
Check out everything IDW has to offer in June below.
(Via Previews)
Usagi Yojimbo #1
Stan Sakai (w & a & c)
Follow the adventures of rabbit r?nin Miyamoto Usagi as he wanders Edo period Japan on his warrior’s journey. In the start of this three-part story, Usagi becomes embroiled in a puppet drama where the players are not quite what they seem! Written, drawn, and lettered by comics legend Stan Sakai! Colors by Tom Luth (Groo the Wanderer)!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Daniel Warren Johnson!
Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Walt Simonson!
Order 50 copies and get one free variant cover by Kevin Eastman!
Order any number of copies and receive your order fully returnable!
Bullet points:
The start of an exciting new chapter in the epic ongoing saga of Usagi, now published by IDW!
Exciting retail incentive variants are offered for the serialized Usagi Yojimbo series for the first time!
This series will be in all color!
Order 25 copies and receive a free variant by Walt Simonson—half of a special edition connecting cover that will be completed with Ragnarok: The Breaking of Helheim #1, coming this July!
Transformers/Ghostbusters #1
—Cover A: Dan Schoening
Erik Burnham (w) • Dan Schoening (a & c)
“GHOSTS OF CYBERTRON” PART 1! After years of civil war, the Autobots fled Cyberton, leaving their home planet in the evil clutches of Megatron and his Decepticons. Years later and millions of miles away, the Autobots pick up a Cybertronian distress signal from a mysterious planet called Earth. The ghostly signal shouldn't exist, and it'll bring Optimus Prime and his team—including brand-new Autobot ECTOTRON—face-to-face with... the GHOSTBUSTERS!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish #4 (of 5)
—Cover A: Tess Fowler
B. Dave Walters (w) • Tess Fowler (a & c)
When war threatens the Moonshae Isles, legendary heroes return to defeat the forces of an unthinkable foe.
In the shadow of Hoondarrh’s mountain, something even darker is revealed as the death of a friend sends Helene into a rage!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers #7 & #8
—Cover A: Anna Malkova
Brian Ruckley (w) • Cachét Whitman & Beth McGuire-Smith (a) • Anna Malkova (c)
As Megatron seeks to bring about change to Cybertron, he meets with Termagax, a living piece of Cybertronian history and founder of the Ascenticon movement. Will she set him on the path to peace, or lead him to an unrepairable rupture with the Senate?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds #3
—Cover A: Adam Bryce Thomas
Paul Allor (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a & c)
“Samurai Jack and the Bear Trap”! SNAP! That’s the sound of a bear trap closing on the leg of Samurai Jack. As Jack tries to get free, hunters descend—but is he the only one they’re hunting?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
G.I. Joe: Real American Hero #265
—Cover A: Netho Diaz
Larry Hama (w) • Netho Diaz (a & c)
G.I. Joe and Cobra go head-to-head in the latest arc finale from Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Netho Diaz! But this ending may only be the beginning of bigger troubles to come for our Real American Heroes!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Dick Tracy Forever #3
Michael Avon Oeming (w & a & c)
Dick Tracy is Sisyphus, pushing the law boulder up the hill as he struggles for reason and order in a world with none. His attempts at law and order are met with crime and chaos in the form of unpredictable and absurd villains. But Dick Tracy will never give up trying, no matter the era or incarnation. Join Eisner Award-winning creator Michael Avon Oeming on a startling case through time and space!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Michael Avon Oeming!
Bullet points:
From the mind of Eisner Award winner Michael Avon Oeming, co-creator of Powers!
Each issue has an exciting new take on one of the most iconic comic strip heroes of all time!
CLUE: Candlestick #2
—Cover A: Dash Shaw
Dash Shaw (w & a & c)
Was it Miss Scarlet in the conservatory with the lead pipe?! In issue two of this mind-boggler based on the timeless detective game, suspicions mount and Scarlet's story is revealed. Still, more bodies will fall. Cartoonist auteur Dash Shaw deepens the mysterious, quirky, and colorful world of Clue!
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies, get a free “Triptych” variant by Dash Shaw!
Order 20 copies, get a free variant by Sophie Franz!
Match 85% of your previous order and receive your order fully returnable!
Bullet points:
From the creative mind that brought you the animated movie My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea!
Visionary creator Dash Shaw re-imagines the world of Clue in this suspense-filled murder mystery!
Each extra-length issue also features playable Clue cards based on the comic!
Sonic the Hedgehog #18
—Cover A: Jonathan Gray
Ian Flynn (w) • Diana Skelly (a) • Jonathan Gray (c)
“Victims”! The infection spreads! Sonic’s already lost one friend to the spread of the virus and doesn’t want to see anyone else corrupted. When Cream the Rabbit’s town becomes the latest epicenter, Sonic races to help—but chaos has already started.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Marvel Action: Spider-Man #7
Delilah S. Dawson (w) • Fico Ossio (a & c)
When Peter, Miles, and Gwen nab a famous cat burglar, they inadvertently make a new enemy in the Black Cat! And she’ll stop at nothing to make them wish they had never crossed paths!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nicoletta Baldari!
Bullet points:
An exciting arc continues, featuring the Marvel Action debut of Black Cat!
Marvel Action: Avengers: The Ruby Egress
Matthew K. Manning (w) • Jon Sommariva (a & c)
Magic and mayhem collide for more mighty Marvel action in this new adventure featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Thor, Captain Marvel, and Doctor Strange have gone missing! Forced to face fiendish foes without their teammates, can the rest of the Avengers find their friends before it's too late? Collects issues #4–6.
TPB • FC • $9.99 • 80 pages • 6” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-522-7
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for August.
A new era of all-out Avengers action continues in these young, reader-friendly graphic novels!
Star Trek: The Q Conflict #6
—Cover A: David Messina
Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • David Messina (a & c)
This is it—the grand conclusion of the biggest Star Trek crossover ever. As the godlike beings prepare for the final round of their games, the captains have their own surprise in store for their powerful tormentors—and they’re taking it all the way into the Q-Dimension!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Star Trek: Year Five #3
Brandon Easton (w) • Silvia Califano (a) • Stephen Thompson (c)
With their clash with the Tholian Assembly still fresh in their minds, the crew of the Enterprise, along with their new Tholian passenger, encounter a strange new threat on a very familiar world. The final adventures of the five-year mission continue!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by J.J. Lendl!
Bullet points:
A new continuing series about the end of the Five-Year Mission!
The classic crew is back in all-new stories featuring your favorite characters from the Original Series!
Don't miss the retailer incentive covers from artist J.J. Lendl!
GLOW #4
Tini Howard (w) • Hannah Templer (a & c)
It’s time for the main event! The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are turning heel for one night only—but just like any good wrestling match, nothing is quite as it seems! Will the Star Primas come out on top? Or will GLOW come out swinging with a surprise upset?!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nicoletta Baldari!
Order 25 copies and get one free variant cover by Jenn St-Onge!
Jim Cornette Presents: Behind the Curtain—Real Pro Wrestling Stories
Jim Cornette, Brandon Easton (w) • Denis Medri (a & c)
Pro-Wrestling's secrets and greatest moments are immortalized in this graphic novel from legendary wrestling personality Jim Cornette. A true-story style anthology, these insider tales will show the lengths that wrestlers went to uphold "kayfabe" (the old carny term for the presentation of legitimate conflict), as well as the noteworthy cultural, racial, and economic effects these events and characters had on society. This is the graphic novel that old school wrestling fans have been waiting their entire lives for: a no-holds-barred representation of the moments that wrestling insiders couldn't talk about for years.
TPB • FC • $14.99 • 80 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-492-3
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for August.
Featuring appearances by Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Andy Kaufman, Sputnik Monroe, The Sheik, Junkyard Dog, the Fabulous Freebirds, the Midnight Express, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels.
Road of Bones #2
Rich Douek (w) • Alex Cormack (a & c)
After weeks battling the cold, freezing tundra and a dwindling food supply, tension runs high between Roman, Sergei, and Grigori as they flee the horrors of the Kolyma Gulag. Their one hope is reaching a hunting lodge in the mountains where they can replenish their supplies—but the rocky path grows more treacherous with every step. Even so, Roman has yet to discover the true meaning of treachery—until he learns what Grigori and Sergei's true plan for survival is. The dark tale of survival at any cost in the Siberian wilderness continues in ROAD OF BONES #2 from writer Rich Douek (GUTTER MAGIC) and artist Alex Cormack (SINK).
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
Survival drama at its finest!
Ghost Tree #3
Bobby Curnow (w) • Simon Gane (a & c)
A sinister force grows in strength as Brandt discovers more secrets about his past and his family's connection to the Ghost Tree. Will Brandt be able to discover his true purpose in Japan in time to save himself?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Bullet points:
A touching drama with a hint of horror!
Crow: Hack/Slash #1
Tim Seeley (w) • Tim Seeley & Jim Terry (a) • Tim Seeley (c)
The crow flies.
A soul is brought back.
But something is wrong.
Angeles Cero won't stop killing on her quest for revenge, and the bodies are piling up.
Now, slasher hunter Cassie Hack and her monstrous partner Vlad are on the trail of the Crow Killer, assuming her to be one of the masked murderers they've hunted for years.
But they aren't the only force trying to make the universe right again.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
From writer/artist, Tim Seeley (Green Lanterns, Nightwing, Shatterstar).
Featuring an all-new Crow unlike any you’ve read before!
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Rebekah A. Isaacs!
Order 20 copies, get one free inked variant by Tim Seeley!
Order 10 copies and receive your order fully returnable!
Canto #1 (of 6)
David M. Booher (w) • Drew Zucker (a & c)
Canto’s adventure begins! Enslaved for generations, Canto’s people once had hearts. Now they have clocks. When slavers damage a little tin girl’s clock beyond repair, Canto must brave his strange and fantastic world to bring back her heart. Can he overcome the dangers that await to save the one he loves?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nick Robles!
Order 10 copies and receive your order fully returnable!
Bullet points:
An all-ages fable inspired by Wizard of Oz and Dante’s Inferno.
Part fantasy. Part adventure. All heart.
Night Moves
VJ Boyd, Justin Boyd (w) • Clay McCormack (a) • Chris Burnham (c)
Noir meets horror as small-time Vegas hustler Chris Dundee finds himself tangled in a web of danger and the occult. He's been on the wrong end of a pair of brass knuckles plenty of times, but this time he might be dealing with the devil himself.
TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-507-4
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for August.
From the mind of the co-executive producer of S.W.A.T. and producer of Justified comes a fantastic new Noir-ish tale!
Sukeban Turbo
Sylvain Runberg (w) • Victor Santos (a & c)
Shelby and her three best friends rule the streets of Brooklyn—and everyone in the neighborhood knows not to mess with the Sukeban Tribe. Inspired by the Japanese girl gangs of the 1970s, the teenagers ride scooters armed with golf clubs and cash from selling drugs, terrorizing their classmates, parents, and anyone who dares defy them. But when they attack a classmate who hasn't paid what she owes, things start to get messy—and not in the fun way.
TPB • FC • $17.99 • 120 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-481-7
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for August.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95
Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman (w) • Dave Watcher (a & c)
“City at War,” Part 3. The Turtles race against time to save one of their own, but beset by obstacles on all sides—including the Earth Protection Force and the tide of approaching battle between two warring ninja clans—will they be too late?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
TMNT: Shredder in Hell #5
Mateus Santolouco (w) • Mateus Santolouco (a & c)
The epic conclusion to Oroku Saki’s journey into hell! Caught between the push and pull of eldritch deities, the Shredder fights for his soul—will he ever be able to return to the one he loves? Or will the universe stand in his way?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends #14
—Cover A: Frank Fosco
Gary Carlson (w) • Frank Fosco (a & c)
The search for Deathwatch continues! As Leo, Mikey, and Donatello face new hardships in Arkansas, Raph attempts to scare some sense into the criminal underbelly of the city with a very familiar—and unsettling—disguise. What happens when the long-lost Master Splinter comes face-to-face with the Shredder?!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Narcos #3
Ryan Ferrier (w) • Vic Malhotra (a & c)
Secrets are exposed in this thrilling penultimate issue! While Agents Murphy and Peña attempt to ferret out the mole in their midst, Raskow and Hirsch find themselves targeted by the Medellín Cartel. Bullets and blood will fly in this showdown between the DEA and Caballero’s budding army!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Antonio Fuso!
Gears of War: Hivebusters #4 (of 5)
Kurtis Wiebe (w) • Alan Quah (a & c)
With the memories of those they’ve lost fresh in their minds, Team Scorpio has finally made it to the hive. But as they fight their way through, they’ll also uncover a disturbing secret that could tip the balance in their fight against the Swarm. Don’t miss the penultimate issue of this new Gears of War mission!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Pierre Droal!
Bullet points:
Gears of War games have collectively garnered more than 520 media and industry awards, accolades, and nominations.
With The Coalition and franchise co-creator Rod Fergusson leading development, Xbox Game Studios is tripling down on “Gears of War” with three new titles: Gears 5, Gears Pop!, and Gears Tactics.
Ask your retailer about the limited Pierre Droal variant!
Star Wars Adventures #23
—Cover A: TBD
TBD (w) • Tony Fleecs (a & c)
Join Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca aboard the Millennium Falcon for another rollicking mission on behalf of the Rebel Alliance!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
My Little Pony #79
—Cover A: Toni Kuusisto
Sam Maggs (w) • Toni Kuusisto (a & c)
It’s the anniversary of the founding of Ponyville—which means it’s time for a celebration! With a surprise show in store for Mayor Mare, it’s up to Twilight and Apple Bloom to keep the festivities a secret... but that might be hard in a town like Ponyville, where you never know who might show up!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
My Little Pony: Spirit of the Forest #2 (of 3)
—Cover A: Brenda Hickey
Ted Anderson (w) • Brenda Hickey (a & c)
Strange things are happening in the woods around Ponyville! When ponies start seeing weird shapes, hearing unknown sounds, and losing the tools they need to work, all signs point to a mysterious monster! But it couldn’t actually be the Spirit of the Forest—right?!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Big Hero 6: The Series #3
Joe Caramagna (w) • Nicoletta Baldari (a) • Gurihiru (c)
Join Hiro, Wasabi, Fred, Go Go, Honey Lemon, and Baymax for new adventures, new friends, and new adversaries as the Big Hero 6 team continues to fight to protect San Fransokyo!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Nicoletta Baldari!
Disney Afternoon Giant #5
Ian Brill (w) • James Silvani, Leonel Castellani, and Ricardo Garcia (a) • Magic Eye Studios (c)
The return of Darkwing Duck begins this issue with chapter one of "The Duck Knight Returns"! Where did Darkwing Duck go, and what crisis has sparked his sudden reappearance? Find out in this issue! Then, Chip 'n' Dale and the Rescue Rangers are back for another thrilling adventure in "Stranger Danger"!
FC • 48 pages • $5.99
Uncle Scrooge #46
Carlo Gentina (w) • Stefano Intini (a) • Marco Gervasio (c)
When Uncle Scrooge receives a hexed cell phone from Magica De Spell, he falls completely under her sway and starts behaving in a very hilarious and un-Scrooge-like manner. Will Magica finally get her hands on the much-coveted Number One Dime? Find out in "The Cursed Cell Phone"!
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Giorgio Cavazzano!
Haunted Mansion OGN
Sina Grace (w) • Egle Bartolini (a & c)
Welcome, foolish mortals... to the Haunted Mansion, where the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake. The happy haunts are getting ready to throw a swinging wake, and all the goblins and ghoulies are invited—so be sure to bring your death certificate!
TPB • FC • $9.99 • 72 pages • 6” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-607-1
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for September release!
Featuring all of your favorite grim grinning ghosts!
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of Disneyland’s most beloved rides with this original graphic novel!
Little Jackie Lantern
Tom Waltz (w) • Jessica Hickman (a & c)
Halloween is on its way and Little Jackie Lantern is worried! Poor Jackie's been afraid of the haunted holiday since he was only two years old, and he's fretting about the spooky ghosts, ghouls, and witches to come. Will this be the year Little Jackie is finally able to join his friends during trick-or-treating, or will he do what he always does—run home frightened?
Show little ones not to be afraid with this delightful tale about a boy finding his courage and learning how fun Halloween can truly be!
HC • FC • $7.99 • 12 pages • 7-7/10” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-540-1
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for September.
A seasonal celebration for young readers!
Includes glow-in-the-dark ghosts!
Created by fan-favorite TMNT writer Tom Waltz!
Children of Aramar
Jos (w) • Sonia Moruno (a & c)
Action and adventure combine in an exciting new fantasy tale about a group of young friends eager to face challenges and prove themselves. By fire and rock, they will not admit defeat! Through rock and fire, they will fight to the end! In order to demonstrate their abilities, Ludna and his friends must complete one final test: a trek along the Rock Road! But, as their journey begins, they encounter the Children of Aramar, who have their eyes set on stealing some valuable relics. Can Ludna and his intrepid group of friends protect their people?
TPB • FC • $9.99 • 48 pages • 6-1/2” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-502-9
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for August.
This fun tale is perfect for younger readers, with an art style full of vibrant color and a story that promotes the ideas of friendship and self-esteem.
The Quest of Ewilan, Vol. 2: Akiro
Pierre Bottero, Lylian (w) • Laurence Baldetti (a & c)
As this epic, grand fantasy continues, 13-year-old Camille comes to accept the fact that she's really the daughter of two powerful magicians from a parallel world. She has inherited a tremendous gift—the power to imaginate, the ability to manifest things by creating a mental image of them. The battle against the evil Ts'liches has intensified, and Ewilan may be the Empire's last hope. She's joined on her quest by her best friend Salim, Edwin the master of arms, the colossal Bjorn, Maniel, the old Master Duom, and their newest recruit—Ellana, the astonishing Shadowalker. Their first objective is to awaken the Sentinels, but to do that, Master Duom sends Camille back to the human world to locate the person who can best do the job—her brother Akiro! But the Ts'liches uncover her plan and send a Chaos mercenary to kill them both!
HC • FC • $14.99 • 68 pages • 8-1/2” x 11” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-543-2
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for September.
Pierre Bottero has created a startlingly coherent imaginary universe that recalls the worlds of J. R. R. Tolkien, C. S. Lewis, and Philip Pullman.
A Letter to Jo (Top Shelf)
Joseph Sieracki (w) • Kelly Williams (a & c)
As Leonard fights on the front lines of World War II, memories of Josephine and home help keep him alive. As Josephine contends with life, family, and work in Cleveland, letters from Leonard sustain her. But official censorship forces him to leave out much of the most significant action he sees.
Finally, with the war coming to an end, Leonard is able to tell his full story. In a quietly beautiful letter to Josephine, Leonard writes of the loneliness he felt, the camaraderie he experienced, and the terrible violence he witnessed.
Now, Josephine and Leonard’s grandson Joseph Sieracki has carefully researched the battles Leonard describes and expanded the letter into a moving tale of a young man’s fears and bravery far from home. Brought to heart-wrenching life by the paintbrushes of Kelly Williams (Creepy, Eerie), A Letter to Jo is at once a tender love story and a harrowing battlefield memoir.
TPB • FC • $19.99 • 144 pages • 6-5/8” x 10-3/8” • ISBN: 978-1-60309-452-8
Bullet points:
Advance solicited for August release!
Includes appendices with photographs, scans of the letter, developmental art, and an illustrated poem by WWII machine-gunner Leonard Sieracki (the author’s grandfather).
Johnny Boo and the Midnight Monsters (Book 10) (Top Shelf)
James Kochalka (w & a & c)
Are you scared of the dark? Did you know that when the clock strikes 12, that’s when the midnight monsters come out? Johnny Boo knows, but that won’t stop him from skateboarding on the back of a wild Tiger or plucking pumpkin ice cream from the gaping maw of a Spooky Tree. He does it all to impress Susie Boom, the cute little girl ghost who lives on the moon. Hopefully she’s watching everything with her telescope!
HC • FC • $9.99 • 40 pages • 6” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-60309-457-3
Bullet points:
The best little ghost in the world—and his pet ghost Squiggle—continue their award-winning adventures with a spooky story that can turn any night into Halloween!
Punks Not Dead: London Calling #5 (Black Crown)
David Barnett (w) • Martin Simmons (a & c)
It’s the moment the whole story has been building to... Fergie comes face-to-face with Billy, the dad he’s never met. Or should that be Beleth, banished prince of hell? But before that, have Sid and Fergie actually found a way to stop being stuck together? And finally, Dorothy and Asif return to London with Natalie in tow for a battle royale unlike any other. Don’t miss “To the Underworld,” the smashing conclusion to our sophomore arc!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Eve Stranger #3 (Black Crown)
David Barnett (w) • Philip Bond (a & c)
Eve’s latest need-to-know mission takes her to Prague, the Bohemian capital, , where a giant ape is terrorizing the historic city. But that’s all right, because everyone’s favorite amnesiac-for-hire has finally scored a jetpack. As Jimmy Mac, Eve’s lovelorn clean-up crew, tries to get her attention, Eve learns that this monkey business might somehow give her answers about her forgotten past. Plus a backup feature starring Eve Stranger, social correspondent of The Convivial Times, by Liz Prince (Tomboy).
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
High-Octane Romance!
Doomed Science!
Weird Thrills!
Marilyn Manor #1 (Black Crown)
Magdalene Visaggio (w) • Marley Zarcone (a & c)
Where were you in ‘81? When the White House goes dark for 17 days in August, the president’s spoiled daughter and her best friend Abe—who claims to be possessed by the spirit of Abe Lincoln—throw a rager at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, unearthing long dead historical figures and government secrets that are better off buried. Sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll séances, and secret passageways lead to time-bending mystical romps where past and present collide. But at what cost to Marilyn Kelleher, the world at large, and music television?
Uniting the red-hot Eisner-nominated talents of writer Magdalene Visaggio (Eternity Girl, Kim and Kim) and artist Marley Zarcone (Shade, the Changing Girl, Effigy) for the first time, MARILYN MANOR explores identity, classism, appropriation, and friendship. It’s a rollicking, neon party gone out of bounds when we need it most—set just in time for the greatest pop cultural marriage to date: MTV.
“We’ve been trying to capture the feel, the excitement, the energy of the rise of the New Romantics, of the decade that embraced excess and excitement in hugely over-the-top ways, and filled it with chaos and insanity. This is the weirdest thing I’ve ever written in the best way possible, like an apocalypse directed by John Hughes.” - Magdalene Visaggio, creator/writer
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
*Retailer incentives:
Order 10 copies and get one free variant cover by Darick Robertson!