IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have IDW Publishing listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a big month for IDW, with several new long-form releases and some exciting monthly releases. First up, Star Trek legend George Takei offers up his new memoir, They Called Us Enemy, reflecting on his time as a child in American internment camps. It's not science fiction, but it's Takei's own life, and it's bound to be a powerful read.
If you're up for something more genre-heavy, there's plenty of that too, including a brand-new Wynonna Earp story, a graphic novel adaptation of Peter S. Beagle's classic The Last Unicorn, a new My Little Pony miniseries, Clue's arrival in comics, and much more.
Check out all of IDW's May offerings below.
(Via Previews)
They Called Us Enemy (Top Shelf)—GEM OF THE MONTH
George Takei, Justin Eisinger & Steven Scott (w) • Harmony Becker (a & c)
George Takei has captured hearts and minds worldwide with his captivating stage presence and outspoken commitment to equal rights. But long before he braved new frontiers in Star Trek, he woke up as a four-year-old boy to find his own birth country at war with his father’s—and their entire family forced from their home into an uncertain future.
In a stunning graphic memoir, Takei revisits his haunting childhood in American concentration camps, as one of over 100,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned by the U.S. government during World War II. Experience the forces that shaped an American icon—and America itself—in this gripping tale of courage, country, loyalty, and love.
TPB • B&W • $19.99 • 192 pages • 6” x 8-1/2” • ISBN: 978-1-60309-450-4
Marvel Action: Avengers #6
Matt Manning (w) • Jon Sommariva (a) • Jon Sommariva (c)
Count Nefaria’s otherworldly assault reaches its fever pitch as the Avengers struggle to reunite and save Dr. Strange!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Marvel Action: Black Panther #5
Vita Ayala (w) • Arianna Florean (a & c)
When one of the Black Panther’s advisers suffers an injury during an attack, the adviser requests the aid of a traditional healer over modern medicine. Shuri scoffs at the idea, but soon a curse forces her on an epic quest, but nothing is as it seems. All-new action in the Mighty Marvel Manner!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Sonic the Hedgehog #17
Ian Flynn (w) • Tracy Yardley (a) • Jack Lawrence (c)
“Plague!” As the infection spreads across a helpless city, the Chaotix Detective Agency stands alone against the horde. Will even the world’s fastest hedgehog be quick enough to provide back-up, or will the city fall?
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Team Sonic Racing Plus Deluxe Turbo Championship Edition one-shot
Caleb Goellner (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a) • Sega (c)
When the evil Dr. Eggman invites himself to Dodon Pa’s tournament, it’s up to Sonic and his friends to race into action—again! Re-presenting the hit one-shot Team Sonic Racing, the Plus Deluxe Turbo Championship Edition is so jam-packed with goodies, we had to give it a name worthy of its extras! Reprints Team Sonic Racing plus a new guide to the Wisp power-ups, a glossary of Team Moves, a gallery of in-game tracks, and commentary by writer Caleb Goellner!
FC • 48 pages • $5.99
Star Wars Adventures #22
Elsa Charretier & Pierrick Colinet (w) • Elsa Charretier (a & c)
After losing the man she loves to a bounty hunter, Princess Leia embarks on a dangerous mission with R2-D2 and C-3PO in this exciting tale set just after The Empire Strikes Back!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Star Wars Adventures Annual 2019
Cavan Scott (w) • Mauricet (a) • Stan Sakai (c)
A daring rescue mission leads Lando—and his new friend Jaxxon—to the seat of Imperial power, where they must recover an important artifact that will inspire a planet to drive the Empire from their home.
FC • 48 pages • $7.99
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #78
Katie Cook & Andy Price (w) • Andy Price (a & c)
The thrilling conclusion to the “Cosmos” story arc is here! With the most powerful ponies in Equestria under Cosmos’ control, do the remaining ponies stand a chance? And whose side will Discord take?
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
My Little Pony: Star Pupil
Joanna Lewis, Kristine Songco, and Justin Eisinger (w) • Various (a & c)
Adapting the most beloved My Little Pony animated cartoon episodes to graphic novels! Revisit the inhabitants of Equestria and learn about the magic that friendship brings in this adaptation of the television series’ seventh season premiere! This volume adapts two episodes, “Celestial Advice” and “All Bottled Up,” in an original graphic novel.
TPB • FC • $7.99 • 144 pages • 5” x 7” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-495-4
My Little Pony: Spirit of the Forest #1 (of 3)
Ted Anderson (w) • Brenda Hickey (a & c)
The Cutie Mark Crusaders are back! When Apple Bloom, Scootaloo, and Sweetie Belle take a trip into the woods, they find a forest filled with trash! Just what could be causing this mess?! Looks like it’s another mystery for our favorite fillies to solve—and one where not everything is as it seems…
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Tangled: The Series: Hair and Now #3
Katie Cook (w) • Eduard Petrovich, Rosa La Barbera, Monica Catalano, and Giuseppe Di Maio (a) • Eduard Petrovich, Rosa La Barbera, and Monica Catalano (c)
It’s the final issue of the latest Tangled miniseries, but saying goodbye to Rapunzel and her friends has never been this fun! It’s a special art-themed issue as we present two stories guaranteed to fire up your creative spirit. In “Framed,” Rapunzel discovers how art not only imitates life, but takes on a life of its own in a very unexpected way! Then, in “Picture Perfect,” Maximus and Pascal unleash their inner artists—with unique and delightful results!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Disney Comics and Stories #5
Andrea “Casty” Castellan, Marco Gervasio, and Tito Faraci (w) • Andrea Ferraris, Marco Gervasio, and Alessio Coppola (a) • Paolo Campinoti (c)
Three stories never-before-seen in the U.S. await you in another fun-filled issue! In “Mickey Mouse and the Hydrophilic Monsters,” Mickey and Goofy encounter plant life like they—or you—have never seen before! Then, in “Pluto and the ‘Super’ Day,” what happens when Goofy dog-sits Mickey’s beloved pup? Why, nothing less than the unexpected! Finally, in “Shhh,” Peg-Leg Pete and his accomplice encounter more than they bargained for in a robbery gone very wrong!
FC • 48 pages • $5.99
Uncle Scrooge #45
Francesco Artibani (w) • Alessandro Perina (a) • Marco Gervasio (c)
When one of Gyro Gearloose’s inventions allows Donald Duck to “hear” what his plants are saying, Uncle Scrooge gets one of his biggest money-fueled ideas ever. But in true Scrooge fashion, the road to riches is anything but smooth—in fact, it’s downright magical! Find out how in “The Captain’s Sequoia!”
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
Big Hero 6: The Series #2
Joe Caramagna (w) • Nicoletta Baldari (a) • Gurihiru (c)
Join Hiro, Wasabi, Fred, Go Go, Honey Lemon, and Baymax for new adventures, new friends, and new adversaries as the Big Hero 6 team continues to fight to protect San Fransokyo!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Samurai Jack: Lost Worlds #2
Paul Allor (w) • Adam Bryce Thomas (a & c)
“Samurai Jack and the Empty Village!” As Jack travels through lonely mountain roads, he’s warned to turn back lest he disturb a haunted village. Of course, Jack’s never one to shy from danger, so he continues forward. But maybe some things are better left undisturbed…
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Goosebumps: Horrors of the Witch House #3
Denton Tipton & Matthew Dow Smith (w) • Chris Fenoglio (a & c)
Rosie and her friends are in the witch’s clutches, and if they want to save themselves (not to mention the entire town), they’ll have to figure out a way to stop her most powerful spell before it’s too late! Friendships will be tested and secrets will be revealed in this stunning conclusion.
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Dick Tracy Forever #2
Michael Avon Oeming (w & a & c)
Dick Tracy is Sisyphus, pushing the law boulder up the hill as he struggles for reason and order in a world with none. His attempts at law and order are met with crime and chaos, in the form of unpredictable and absurd villains. But Dick Tracy will never give up trying, no matter the era or incarnation. Join Eisner Award-winning creator Michael Avon Oeming on a startling case through time and space!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
GLOW #3
Tini Howard (w) • Hannah Templer (a & c)
The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling quickly realize that there’s no way they’re going to be able to beat these real, muscle-y professional wrestlers! With morale low, Ruth has to come up with a new plan, and she’s going to make sure they win—even if they have to lose!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
TMNT: Shredder in Hell #4
Mateus Santolouco (w & a & c)
Oroku Saki faces the Dragon! With demons closing in on every side, the Shredder faces the truth about the world’s primal forces, the mysterious Pantheon, and his own soul!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #94
Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman (w) • Dave Wachter (a & c)
“City at War, Part 2.” As battle lines are drawn in the criminal underworld of New York City, Old Hob takes his mission to the next level, and he’ll have unexpected help from one of the TMNT!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
TMNT: Urban Legends #13
Gary Carlson (w) • Frank Fosco (a & c)
The search for Deathwatch continues! The infamous killer’s trail leads Leo, Mikey, and a robotic Donatello to Sheldon, Arkansas, where they find themselves face-to-face with more murderous mayhem. Meanwhile, Raph, back home in New York, makes a chilling discover during his duel with the mob. Could it be… Shredder’s inner sanctum?!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Gears of War: Hivebusters #3 (of 5)
Kurtis Wiebe (w) • Alan Quah (a & c)
As Team Scorpio presses on toward Mac’s hometown, they also begin to uncover more about his painful past. But with emotions running high, will the team be able to give it their all once they uncover the lurking Swarm? The Hivebusting action continues here!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Narcos #2
Ryan Ferrier (w) • Vic Malhotra (a & c)
Murphy and Pena clash with their new partners’ irregular methods while a drug kingpin makes a play for control of Medellin’s drug network! Meanwhile, an attempt on El Patrón’s life makes him rethink who he can trust.
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #264
Larry Hama (w) • Netho Diaz (a & c)
G.I. Joe battles for justice, liberty, and freedom around the globe, and with the evil terrorist organization known as Cobra slithering around every corner, the stakes have never been higher! Living Legend Larry Hama and superstar artist Netho Diaz continue the latest explosive arc of… G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Transformers #5 & #6
Brian Ruckley (w) • Angel Hernandez & Cachet Whitman (a) • Andrew Griffith (c)
The investigation into the mystery of Cybertron’s first murder continues! Windblade closes in on answers, Rubble finds a job that suits him, and Bumblebee… well, Bumblebee has a secret that could lead to chaos.
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Star Trek: The Q Conflict #5
Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • David Messina (a & c)
The contest for the ages continues as the Captains race to capture the one exotic creature that Trelane is missing from his intergalactic menagerie—a Borg Queen! But as the Godlike beings revel in the games, the crews are hatching a plan of their own. Don’t miss the penultimate issue of the biggest Star Trek crossover of all time!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Star Trek: Year Five #2
Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (w) • Stephen Thompson (a & c)
As the last year of their original mission begins, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will have to use all of the skills they’ve acquired along the way as they prepare to face the biggest challenge of their lives—a dark threat that doesn’t just threaten their existence, but the existence of the entire Federation as well…
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
CLUE: Candlestick #1
Dash Shaw (w & a & c)
All of your favorite suspicious characters are back in this new brain twister based on the timeless detective game. Ripe with puzzles, secrets, and lies, in CLUE: CANDLESTICK everyone’s a suspect! Cartoonist auteur Dash Shaw unleashes his murderous imagination on the quirky, thrilling and mysterious world of Clue!
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
FC • 36 pages • $4.99
Ghost Tree #2
Bobby Curnow (w) • Simon Gane (a & c)
Brandt discovers more about his family’s past as he reels from a surprise return of someone that played a pivotal part in his life. Meanwhile, a malevolent creature begins to stalk the departed denizens of the Ghost Tree…
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Road of Bones #1
Rich Douek (w) • Alex Cormack (a & c)
In 1953, the Siberian Gulag of Kolyma is hell on Earth—which is why Roman Morozov leaps at the chance to escape it. But even if they make it out, Roman and his fellow escapees still have hundreds of miles of frozen tundra between them and freedom. With the help of a mysterious being straight out of his childhood fairy tale stories, Roman just might make it—or is the being simply a manifestation of his brutal circumstances driving him insane?
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Wynonna Earp: Bad Day at Black Rock
Beau Smith & Tim Rozon (w) • Chris Evenhuis (a & c)
There’s a prison break at Black Rock and it’s a family affair! Wynonna Earp, descendant of the legendary gunslinger Wyatt Earp, and her whole family are members of the U.S. Marshals Black Badge Division–a unit dedicated to protecting the world from all things that go bump in the night. Two of their greatest assets in the fight against evil are the Division’s relative secrecy and Black Rock Prison, the only facility capable of holding major paranormal threats, and both were just exposed. That means it’s time for Bobo Del Rey, Wynonna’s old enemy, to step up his plans on a breakout to free his brother. It’s family against family as the Earp clan and the Del Reys go head-to-head in a rip-roaring, knock-down, drag out fight to escape the Bad Day at Black Rock.
TPB • FC • $12.99 • 72 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-592-0
The Last Unicorn
Peter S. Beagle, Peter B. Gillis (w) • Renae De Liz (a & c)
Peter S. Beagle’s beloved fantasy classic captured imaginations around the world, and takes on new life in this luscious, fully illustrated graphic novel adaptation. The Last Unicorn is a tale for any age about the wonders of magic, the power of love, and the tragedy of loss. The unicorn, alone in her enchanted wood, learns that she may be the last of her kind. Reluctant at first, she sets out on a journey to discover the fate of her fellow unicorns, even if it means facing the terrifying anger of the Red Bull and the malignant evil of the king who wields its power. Along the way she’ll encounter a cast of unforgettable characters, including Schmendrick the magician, the bandit Molly Grue, the noble Prince Lír, and the occasional talking butterfly.
TPB • FC • $14.99 • 168 pages • 6” x 9” • ISBN: 978-1-68405-494-7
Why Did We Trust Him? (Top Shelf)
Shannon Wheeler (w & a & c)
Hot off Sh*t My President Says, Shannon Wheeler unloads a new set of top notch cartoons in this premium collection. Instead of lampooning the President, Wheeler demonstrates what won him a couple of Eisner Awards with a more personal set of single panel comics. Relationships, social norms, cats, dogs, food, and Wheeler himself are all targets of his urbane wit. It’s a gem of a book.
HC • B&W • $14.99 • 120 pages • 5” x 6-1/2” • ISBN: 978-1-60309-453-5
Eve Stranger #2 (Black Crown)
David Barnett (w) • Philip Bond (a & c)
Eve Stranger can do anything thanks to the nanotech that she has to inject every week to stay alive… anything except remember who she is or where she’s been. Her talents sold by the shadowy E.V.E. Project to the highest bidder, Eve’s latest mission finds her on the run in Pamplona, Spain. High-octane adventure, weird science, and doomed romance meet the jet-set in “Retrograde”!
FC • 32 pages • $3.99
Punks Not Dead: London Calling #4 (Black Crown)
David Barnett (w) • Martin Simmonds (a & c)
Butch and Sundance! Bonnie and Clyde! Laurel and Hardy! History is littered with great double acts, but the ultimate boy-meets-ghost odd couple is no more as Fergie and Sid go their separate ways. While Sid heads off to look up old mates, Fergie finally meets his dad in London Calling: “To the Imitation Zone.”
FC • 32 pages • $3.99