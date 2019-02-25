IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have IDW Publishing listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a big month for IDW, with several new long-form releases and some exciting monthly releases. First up, Star Trek legend George Takei offers up his new memoir, They Called Us Enemy, reflecting on his time as a child in American internment camps. It's not science fiction, but it's Takei's own life, and it's bound to be a powerful read.

If you're up for something more genre-heavy, there's plenty of that too, including a brand-new Wynonna Earp story, a graphic novel adaptation of Peter S. Beagle's classic The Last Unicorn, a new My Little Pony miniseries, Clue's arrival in comics, and much more.

Check out all of IDW's May offerings below.

(Via Previews)