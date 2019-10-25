Latest Stories

VC Slice
Credit: IDW Publishing
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Preview: Marauding Lava Zombies attack in IDW's Return to Vader's Castle #5

Jeff Spry
Oct 25, 2019

They say all good things must come to an end, and here we are at the final issue of IDW's Star Wars Adventures: Return To Vader's Castle, the follow-up anthology miniseries to last October's Tales From Vader's Castle, in which spooky stories set within the Star Wars galaxy were delivered from inside the menacing Mustafarian halls of Lord Vader's impregnable obsidian fortress — and SYFY WIRE has a dynamic expanded preview of the last chapter.

VC 1

Credit: IDW Publishing

Shuffling into comic shops on Devil's Night, Oct. 30, Return to Vader’s Castle #5 is written by Cavan Scott with stimulating art by Francesco Francavilla and Charles Paul Wilson III. Witness an invasion of undead proportions in this shocking story aptly titled "Night of the Lava Zombies," with Vader and his Imperial guests fleeing a horde of shambling monsters erupting from the smoking pits of Mustafar.

If you haven't indulged your Star Wars sweet tooth yet this Halloween season, you can catch up on all four previous issues in this sensational all-ages series starting with last week's treat HERE.

VC Slice 2

Credit: IDW Publishing

"And we’re back with Charles Paul Wilson III for our final tale of the shuffling dead," Scott tells SYFY WIRE. "Last year, Charles only had a few pages to weave a scary story about Darth Vader and rampaging Mustafarians so this year we wanted to give him more scope to really let loose. This one has it all. Stormtroopers. Imperial shenanigans. And Lava Zombies. Lots and lots of Lava Zombies. I love what Charles has done with these pages, especially the double act of Vader’s manservant Vaneé and a wonderfully-hatted Imperial adviser from Coruscant. 

"The last five weeks have been a wild ride and I’m so proud of our little Halloween space monster mash-up," he admits. "Hats off to editors Denton Tipton and Elizabeth Brei who almost worked themselves into early graves to get everything done. It’s been a colossal editorial effort and we couldn’t have done it without them!"

VC Slice 3

Credit: IDW Publishing

Douse the lights and enter our exclusive five-page peek at Star Wars Adventures: Return To Vader's Castle #5 in the gallery below, then tell us if you think hunkering down with this entire five-issue series is the perfect way to spend a special All Hallow's Eve!

VC 1
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 2
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 3
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 4
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 5
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 6
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 7
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 8
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 9
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 10
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 11
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 12
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 13
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 14
Credit: IDW Publishing
