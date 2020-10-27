Mustafarians revolt in new Star Wars Adventures: Shadow of Vader's Castle one-shot

For legions of Star Wars faithful, one of the most anticipated rites of autumn is IDW Publishing's annual all-ages Star Wars Adventures anthology starring the Dark Lord of the Sith himself and a swarm of spooky Halloween-time tales told from his ominous castle abode on the volcanic world of Mustafar.

Starting with 2018's Tales From Vader's Castle, and followed up by last year's Return to Vader's Castle, these five-issue miniseries were set inside the fearsome black fortress and shined a sinister spotlight on a cast of popular Star Wars characters including Star Wars Rebels stars Hera, Kanan, and Chopper; Obi-Wan Kenobi and Count Dooku; Han Solo and Chewbacca; and those brave furballs of Endor, the Ewoks.

This year IDW is mixing it up a bit and presenting Star Wars Adventures: Shadow of Vader's Castle (Nov. 4) as a deluxe 40-page one-off sure to inject galactic chills into your fall nights. The main creative lineup remains the same, with Cavan Scott on main writing duties and colorful cosmic art provided by Derek Charm, Francesco Francavilla, Nicoletta Baldari, and Nick Brokenshire.

The plotline finds Mustafarians celebrating as the Empire has crumbled. However, they realize they will never be truly safe as long as they live in the imposing shadow of Vader’s frightening fortress. A pair of young boys decide they’re going to take matters into their own hands and demolish the castle themselves. But a venerable old Mustafarian attempts to distract them by telling stories to teach them lessons they'd otherwise have to learn the hard way.

“It’s another dark and story night on Mustafar," Scott tells SYFY WIRE. "This time we’re following two young Mustafarians who, when they hear the Empire had fallen, decide to rid themselves of their Dark Lord once and for all. But have the shadow of Sith really left Vader’s Castle or does the Dark Side still haunt its halls?

“It’s fantastic to be returning with another spooky special, working again with artists Francesco Francavilla, Derek Charm, Nick Brokenshire and Nicoletta Baldari. This time we have a slightly different format, although long-time readers should keep an eye out for details that might just relate to the previous mini-series.”

“I’m so happy that this has become an annual tradition," Scott adds. "The spooky season from Halloween to Christmas is my favourite time of year, perfect for ghost stories and terrifying tales, and Vader’s Castle gives us the chance to delve deeper into the dark side of Star Wars. This year you will find gaseous ghosts, grim guardians and gruesome … well, actually, if I carry on the alliteration it will be too much of a spoiler. Let’s just say we put a new twist of a horror staple in our third outing."

Now descend into the steaming lava mines of Mustafar in our 5-page peek at IDW's Star Wars Adventures: Shadow of Vader's Castle #1, arriving on Nov. 4.