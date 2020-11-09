Endless winter strikes Icewind Dale in IDW's new Dungeons & Dragons miniseries

Trekking deep into the addictive world of Dungeons & Dragons and spawned from Wizards of the Coast's newest role-playing game edition, Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, IDW Publishing is bundling up a stimulating D&D quest with a chilly new miniseries titled Dungeons & Dragons: At The Spine Of The World (Nov. 11) — and SYFY WIRE is serving up a special advanced preview to rouse your adventurous spirit.

Written by former WWE superstar and New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez with author/actor Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), and fortified with atmospheric artwork via Martin Coccolo (Green Lantern, Grimm Fairy Tales) and colorist Katrina Mae Hao, At The Spine Of The World takes inspiration from the long legacy of D&D campaigns into darkness and showcases a whole new cast of characters to join up with. A pair of energetic variant covers come courtesy of artists Catherine Nodet and Max Davenport.

Credit: IDW Publishing

Fantasy fans of all persuasions first banded together back in the '70s to cast a roll of the essential polyhedral dice and transport themselves in the mystic realm of dragons, sorcerers, dwarfs, monsters, witches, elves, trolls, and warriors. Since the early days played in basements, clubhouses, and rec rooms around the globe, Dungeons & Dragons has evolved into a billion-dollar property whose universe has spilled out into feature films, cartoon series, tie-in books, collector trading cards, video games, and most naturally... comics!

Credit: IDW Publishing

The miniseries' bold plotline finds our band of not-so-merry adventurers and clan members battling a never-ending winter’s night that is methodically driving a remote village in the depths of Icewind Dale to the precipice of sheer insanity. To save them all, a hazardous journey awaits a gathering of clashing personalities as they unearth the plot of an ancient primordial evil.

“The fantasy genre is a source of solace, love, and belonging for me, so entering the world of Dungeons & Dragons is exciting and squeal-inducing in a way that probably isn’t professionally acceptable," Mendez explains. "But it’s too late now, IDW is stuck with me! This is a prestigious and beloved title and we’re proud to join the party.”

Credit: IDW Publishing

Growing up, Garcia always thought she could do magic, and as an adult she never stopped believing.

"And, as an actor, I play make believe every day,” reveals Garcia. “Fantasy has always been a part of my life. So, I’m excited and honored to create fantastical stories of brave adventures, because in some way, if they can slay monsters and keep fighting when the odds are stacked against then, then we can keep fighting… no matter what odds are stacked against us.”

Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World #1 goes on sale on Nov. 4th. Now enjoy our 6-page peek at the premiere issue in the full gallery below.