Han and Chewie set off on a suicide mission to Cyrkon in Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run #1

Back in 2015, New York Times bestselling author and comics industry veteran Greg Rucka wrote the YA novella, Star Wars: Smuggler's Run, as part of Disney/Lucasfilm's Journey To Star Wars: The Force Awakens publishing initiative that included both adult and young reader titles.

Now IDW Publishing is presenting the first English language adaptation of this book, Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run as a two-part comic series — and SYFY WIRE has wrapped up a special pre-Christmas treat tinseled with the initial five pages of the debut chapter which drops down chimneys on Dec. 23.

Credit: Disney Lucasflim Press

This original companion piece bridged part of the gap between Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and was set immediately after the obliteration of the Death Star.

It provided additional backstory surrounding the notorious partners in crime, Han Solo and Chewbacca, and offered intriguing clues and foreshadowing hints that would play into director J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Force Awakens feature film.

Credit: IDW Publishing

The plotline follows the daring duo as they blast off from Yavin 4 in the Millennium Falcon after reluctantly accepting a dangerous mission delivered by Princess Leia to rescue Lieutenant Caluan Ematt.

This low-profile recon commander is a stranded Rebel Alliance spy being hunted by the Empire's ruthless Commander Beck of the Imperial Security Bureau on the outer rim planet of Cyrkon.

Credit: IDW Publishing

Showcasing striking artwork courtesy of German illustrator Ingo Romling, writer Alec Worley's comic book adaptation of Greg Rucka’s Smuggler’s Run was a German-only, four-issue miniseries published in Panini Germany's Das Star Wars Universum magazine from January of 2018 to March of 2018.

Credit: IDW Publishing

This past summer it was collected in a German TPB gathering the entire run but this will be the first time American readers will be able to absorb this rollicking Han and Chewie escapade in English. In the Star Wars canon, Smuggler's Run was a hazardous asteroid belt located in the Outer Rim Territories on the Corellian Run near the planet Wrea.

It's important to remember that Star Wars is an international brand so there's a treasure of other publishing efforts produced for markets outside the United States and released in different languages for a wide range of target audiences, so look for more of these translated gems from IDW in the future.

Credit: IDW Publishing

Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run #1 arrives on Dec. 23, with the concluding second part coming to comics shops on Jan. 20.

Now launch into our exclusive peek at the premiere issue in the gallery below.