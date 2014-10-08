If you've ever wanted to visit the animated Batcave, you're finally gonna get your chance

In 1992, when the Batman cartoon that everyone loves (shut up, I said EVERYONE) debuted, virtual reality was, let's face it, a joke. And so it remained for the following two decades. But very recently, the Oculus Rift turned up and, after being briefly mocked for trying to make virtual reality a thing again, has been making convert after convert ever since.

If you still haven't been convinced to give virtual reality a second chance, this news may change your mind -- visual effects company OTOY is bringing a virtual reality version of the '90s animated Batcave to the Rift and the Samsung Galaxy Gear. Yes, Batman animator Bruce Timm is helping them do it, and is "guiding the meticulous adaptation of the original 1992 designs into a fully realized universe with volume and depth."

Granted, this is a brand-new endeavor, so there's no specific release date, but for any kid who longed to be Kevin Conroy's version of the Dark Knight, this is pretty rad.

So, what do you think -- would this virtual Batcave be the sole reason you'd buy a compatible VR device? It's OK if the answer is yes. We won't judge if you won't.

