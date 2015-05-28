Image of the Day: Ant-Man dodges some mighty big bullets

The newest poster for Ant-Man breaks the Marvel formula a little.

That's because instead of the usual Photoshopped mish-mash of floating actor heads, we have one single image of Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) riding an ant and attempting to escape a barrage of bullets coming at him -- some of which look like missiles compared to our tiny hero.

Is this based off an actual sequence in the film? It would be kind of cool if it were. In the meantime, expect to see the marketing for Ant-Man pick up speed as we head into June and the final seven weeks or so before the Peyton Reed-directed movie arrives on July 17.

The trailers have been decent so far, and this is probably the best poster since the very clever first one that came out back in January. After all the universe-building of Avengers: Age of Ultron, I'm hoping that Ant-Man is a nice standalone superhero adventure with maybe a nod or two toward the larger MCU.

Are you started to feel the Ant-Man love yet? Or does the movie have yet to make a big (ha ha) impression on you?

(via Slashfilm)