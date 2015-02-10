Latest Stories

Into the Badlands 309, Widow 2
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/23
The Bride of Frankenstein
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Vera West
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice trailer shot
Tag: Fangrrls
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11 beta and this week's Gamegrrl news
Marc Silvestri C2E2
Tag: Videos
WATCH C2E2: Marc Silvestri draws Wolverine and talks about his Batman project
10869404_726606150793795_4539793687769566125_o.jpg

Image of the Day: Ant-Man leads his army in new piece of Marvel concept art

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Feb 10, 2015

The world is on fire with awesome Marvel news, but don’t forget about the company’s newest hero debuting later this year.

A new piece of Ant-Man concept art (or perhaps promo art) has surfaced via Tony Stark Sincero, showing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in super-tiny mode, sporting his Ant-Man suit and leading a team of ants through an air vent. It’s hard to tell what they’re planning to break into, but it could be a storage facility (maybe?). Regardless, it looks extremely cool, and we can't wait to see these visuals fully realized.

Check out the film’s official synopsis:

The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man.” Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

Ant-Man opens July 17. Do you think this’ll be yet another hit, or Marvel’s first flop?

(Via Tony Stark Sincero)

Tag: Ant-Man
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Image of the Day
Tag: concept art

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Avengers: Age of Ultron
Tag: Captain America
Avengers-Age-of-Ultron.jpg
Image(s) of the Day: Get a look at a Wakandan Vibranium mine with 2 pieces of Age of Ultron concept art
Nathalie Caron
Jan 4, 2016
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: jessica jones
Tag: netflix
Jessica-Jones-Conceptual-art-poster_1.jpg
Image of the Day: Jessica Jones welcomes you to Alias Investigations in new concept art poster
Nathalie Caron
Oct 12, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Image of the Day
Tag: Ant-Man
pe93W3f_0.png
Image of the Day: That secret super-suit from Ant-Man
Jeff Spry
Jul 31, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Image of the Day
Tag: Ant-Man
mondos-comic-con-exclusive-poster-for-marvels-ant-man-1.jpg
Image of the Day: Mondo's striking new SDCC-exclusive Ant-Man poster
Jeff Spry
Jul 6, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0