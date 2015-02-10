Image of the Day: Ant-Man leads his army in new piece of Marvel concept art

The world is on fire with awesome Marvel news, but don’t forget about the company’s newest hero debuting later this year.

A new piece of Ant-Man concept art (or perhaps promo art) has surfaced via Tony Stark Sincero, showing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in super-tiny mode, sporting his Ant-Man suit and leading a team of ants through an air vent. It’s hard to tell what they’re planning to break into, but it could be a storage facility (maybe?). Regardless, it looks extremely cool, and we can't wait to see these visuals fully realized.

Check out the film’s official synopsis:

The next evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings a founding member of The Avengers to the big screen for the first time with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man.” Armed with the astonishing ability to shrink in scale but increase in strength, master thief Scott Lang must embrace his inner-hero and help his mentor, Dr. Hank Pym, protect the secret behind his spectacular Ant-Man suit from a new generation of towering threats. Against seemingly insurmountable obstacles, Pym and Lang must plan and pull off a heist that will save the world.

Ant-Man opens July 17. Do you think this’ll be yet another hit, or Marvel’s first flop?

(Via Tony Stark Sincero)