Image of the Day: Batman gets ripped in this Alex Ross 75th Anniversary litho

Stellar artist Alex Ross slams one into the stratosphere with his latest piece to commemorate Batman's 75th anniversary. This vivid lithograph featuring the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder surrounded by a cabal of crafty villains will be available at this month's San Diego Comic-Con and should entice rabid Bat-fans by the swarms to snatch them up lightning-fast.

(Via Geek Tyrant)