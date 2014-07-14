Latest Stories

zBsMj9jICcAAjKti.jpg

Image of the Day: Batman gets ripped in this Alex Ross 75th Anniversary litho

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jul 14, 2014

Stellar artist Alex Ross slams one into the stratosphere with his latest piece to commemorate Batman's 75th anniversary.  This vivid lithograph featuring the Caped Crusader and the Boy Wonder surrounded by a cabal of crafty villains will be available at this month's San Diego Comic-Con and should entice rabid Bat-fans by the swarms to snatch them up lightning-fast.  

For more amazing Alex Ross artwork spanning three decades, head over to his site here.

(Via Geek Tyrant)

Tag: Image of the Day

