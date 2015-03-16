Latest Stories

Into the Badlands 309, Widow 2
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/23
The Bride of Frankenstein
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Vera West
SEKIRO: Shadows Die Twice trailer shot
Tag: Fangrrls
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Mortal Kombat 11 beta and this week's Gamegrrl news
Marc Silvestri C2E2
Tag: Videos
WATCH C2E2: Marc Silvestri draws Wolverine and talks about his Batman project
bm_cv41-reg-1.jpg

Image of the Day: Batman's new armored outfit for Batman #41

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 16, 2015

Here's a first peek at Batman's new armored costume from Scott Snyder's and Greg Capullo's "All-New Batman" when the Caped Crusader returns in DC's Batman #41 this June.  Capullo has created a modern medieval take on Batman's iconic black costume, with hints of the haunted Az-Bat and Japanese anime's Appleseed blended into the design.  This bold blue-burnished look will debut in a transformative, 10-issue story arc beginning on June 10, 2015, after the culmination of Batman: Endgame.  How do you like the Dark Knight's new armored attire?

(Via Den Of Geek)

Tag: Batman
Tag: Scott Snyder

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
C2E2_Right Rail vertical
C2E2 right rail mobile
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: DC Comics
Tag: solicitations
DC Comics May 2
DC Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Matthew Jackson
Feb 20, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: The Batman Who Laughs
Batman Who Laughs #1 Cover
Into the demonic duo of The Batman Who Laughs and the Grim Knight with Jock and Scott Snyder
Ernie Estrella
Dec 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Scott Snyder on the Batman Who Laughs Hero
WATCH: Scott Snyder on The Batman Who Laughs miniseries
SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Scott Snyder
Tag: justice league
scott snyder
WATCH SDCC: Scott Snyder picks metal songs for The Big Three; previews Justice League and Batman
Mike Avila
Jul 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0