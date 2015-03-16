Image of the Day: Batman's new armored outfit for Batman #41

Here's a first peek at Batman's new armored costume from Scott Snyder's and Greg Capullo's "All-New Batman" when the Caped Crusader returns in DC's Batman #41 this June. Capullo has created a modern medieval take on Batman's iconic black costume, with hints of the haunted Az-Bat and Japanese anime's Appleseed blended into the design. This bold blue-burnished look will debut in a transformative, 10-issue story arc beginning on June 10, 2015, after the culmination of Batman: Endgame. How do you like the Dark Knight's new armored attire?

(Via Den Of Geek)