Handy Guardians fans created this striking Groot swing for an upcoming reality TV show called Super Fans, Super Builds and was posted to Tumblr by Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. This life-sized living tree presides over a suburban backyard with a child's roped seat hanging from his outstretched arm. Check it out, then get off and quit hoggin' the Groot swing!

(Via Nerd Approved)