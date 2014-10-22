Latest Stories

star-wars-issue-1-Alex-Ross-1.jpg

Image of the Day: Check out Alex Ross' amazing Marvel Star Wars #1 variant cover

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Oct 22, 2014

For nearly 10 years in the late 1970s (from 1977 to 1986), Marvel published an ongoing Star Wars comic, with the first issue going on sale way back when in April of 1977.

In 2015, Marvel will return to a galaxy far, far away with a brand-new ongoing series set to hit this upcoming January. Written by Jason Aaron and drawn by John Cassaday, the new series will focus on the original trilogy gang of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

In order to mark the occasion, Marvel got legendary illustrator Alex Ross to design this homage to Howard Chaykin’s iconic original Star Wars #1 cover.

Have a look:

And here's the original cover:

(via EW)

