Avengers: Endgame trailer, Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark
Twitter is bursting with praise of Avengers: Endgame after the film's star-studded premiere
Constantine Legends of Tomorrow
Sara and Ava vs. existential crises; Constantine vs. Neron in latest Legends of Tomorrow
Into the Badlands 313, Kannin
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Eugenia Yuan on Kannin's loyalties in 'Curse of the Red Rain'
Into the Badlands 314, Pilgrim
The war is only just beginning on Into the Badlands
H271_Bereet.jpg

Image of the day: First look at Bereet in Guardians of the Galaxy

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
Jul 9, 2014

James Gunn has released a behind-the-scenes pic giving us our very first look at Bereet in Marvel's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bereet (played by Melia Kreiling) made her very first comic-book appearance in an issue of The Incredible Hulk,Â and she will be making her first big-screen debut in Gunnâs Guardians of the Galaxy, set to rocket into theaters on Aug. 1.

.

#gotgpicoftheday Posting this one as I land in Singapore. It's @meliakreiling as Bereet and @prattprattpratt as I think you know by now. Thanks for all your kind messages about the 17 minute preview. Glad you all enjoyed it! #guardiansofthegalaxy #gotg

So, does that mean that our fave big green guy will be heading to space at one point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This would perfectly fit in with the Hulk-in-space elements rumored to be inÂ Avengers: Age of UltronÂ andÂ recently reported by HitFixâs Drew McWeeny.

(via Comic Book Movie)

