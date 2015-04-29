Latest Stories

Black Widow
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/19/19: Learn it, live it, love it
ProjectPorg
Project Porg sneak peek offers next level Tamagotchi merged with Star Wars whimsy
Mike Colter as Luke Cage
Tag: Movies
Casting: Luke Cage's Mike Colter joins Evil; Mr. Mercedes fills out; Dune adds Dastmalchian
Emma Thompson November 2018
Tag: Movies
Development news: Emma Thompson leaves Skydance project after John Lasseter arrival, The Wheel of Time finds director, more
Sanjays-Super-Team.png

Image of the Day: First look at Pixar's new short film, Sanjay's Super Team

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Apr 29, 2015

Along with making awesome movies, Pixar has also been cranking out some stellar short films over the years. Here’s our first look at the newest one.

Dubbed Sanjay’s Super Team, the seven-minute short is directed by Pixar Animation Studios artist Sanjay Patel, and focuses on his experiences as a child trying to understand his family’s Hindu religion. It’s a fascinating premise, and a surprisingly poignant and ambitious direction for Pixar to take with a major short.

The project is being produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Toy Story 3, Monsters University) with music by Mychael Danna (Life of Pi, Monsoon Wedding). The short will premiere at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June, and debut theatrically Nov. 25 with The Good Dinosaur.

Check out the official description below:

The seven-minute short begins with young Sanjay watching cartoons and eating cereal in a bland, beige room as his father jingles a bell, beckoning him to join in meditation. Reluctant and bored by the ceremony, Sanjay begins daydreaming a kind of ancient, Hindu version of “The Avengers,” with the gods appearing like superheroes. As the daydream progresses, the color, light and animation of the film grows increasingly dazzling and cosmic, and Sanjay grows closer to understanding his father’s inner world.

This sounds like an extremely interesting project, and the debut art above seems to offer up a nice tease for the plot. Do you plan on checking this short out?

(Via /Film)

Tag: Sanjay's Super Team
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Disney

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Disney+
Tag: Bob Iger
the mandalorian
Disney ‘spending real money’ on Star Wars and Marvel content for streaming service
James Comtois
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: John Lasseter
Tag: Pixar
John Lasseter Pixar
Pixar founder John Lasseter joins Skydance Animation after leaving Disney due to sexual misconduct allegations
Josh Weiss
Jan 9, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Bao
Tag: Pixar
Bao short film via Disney Pixar on YouTube 2018
Pixar steams up YouTube with short film Bao, and it’s cute as a dumpling
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Pixar Animation
Pixar Animation headquarters
Pixar moves forward with suburban fantasy film Onward; cast includes Chris Pratt, Tom Holland
Josh Weiss
Dec 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0