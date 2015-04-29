Image of the Day: First look at Pixar's new short film, Sanjay's Super Team

Along with making awesome movies, Pixar has also been cranking out some stellar short films over the years. Here’s our first look at the newest one.

Dubbed Sanjay’s Super Team, the seven-minute short is directed by Pixar Animation Studios artist Sanjay Patel, and focuses on his experiences as a child trying to understand his family’s Hindu religion. It’s a fascinating premise, and a surprisingly poignant and ambitious direction for Pixar to take with a major short.

The project is being produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle (Toy Story 3, Monsters University) with music by Mychael Danna (Life of Pi, Monsoon Wedding). The short will premiere at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in June, and debut theatrically Nov. 25 with The Good Dinosaur.

Check out the official description below:

The seven-minute short begins with young Sanjay watching cartoons and eating cereal in a bland, beige room as his father jingles a bell, beckoning him to join in meditation. Reluctant and bored by the ceremony, Sanjay begins daydreaming a kind of ancient, Hindu version of “The Avengers,” with the gods appearing like superheroes. As the daydream progresses, the color, light and animation of the film grows increasingly dazzling and cosmic, and Sanjay grows closer to understanding his father’s inner world.

This sounds like an extremely interesting project, and the debut art above seems to offer up a nice tease for the plot. Do you plan on checking this short out?

(Via /Film)