Latest Stories

Pet Sematary 1983 cover
Tag: Movies
The 5 biggest changes the new Pet Sematary movie makes to the book
Chance Perdomo Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Chance Perdomo breaks down five new episodes
JAXA's Hayabusa2 spacecraft bombing a crater into the asteroid Ryugu
Tag: Science
Yes, Japan just bombed an asteroid
Super Mario Odyssey
Tag: Games
Gaming: Mario, Zelda join Nintendo VR; Big game companies investigated; more
332561.jpg

Image of the day: If Da Vinci designed Iron Man's armor

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Aug 29, 2014

Throughout the decades, Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor has been through more than its fair share of designs. But what if it’d been built during the Renaissance?

Comic-book and concept artist Axel Medellin decided to take a crack at answering that question, and created the piece of art below as an example of how Leonardo da Vinci might’ve designed the Iron Man. Needless to say, it’s pretty awesome.

It’s a stunning piece of work, and Medellin did an excellent job of matching up the art style to what we’ve come to expect from da Vinci’s sketches. Plus, as he noted to Design Taxi: “If anyone other than Tony Stark could build that suit, it would have to be Leonardo da Vinci.” Fair enough.

Here’s hoping Marvel catches sight of this, too — because we think this would make one heck of a cool one-shot.

(Via Design Taxi)

Tag: Iron Man
Tag: Leonardo Da Vinci
Tag: Art
Tag: Image of the Day

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: