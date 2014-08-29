Image of the day: If Da Vinci designed Iron Man's armor

Throughout the decades, Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor has been through more than its fair share of designs. But what if it’d been built during the Renaissance?

Comic-book and concept artist Axel Medellin decided to take a crack at answering that question, and created the piece of art below as an example of how Leonardo da Vinci might’ve designed the Iron Man. Needless to say, it’s pretty awesome.

It’s a stunning piece of work, and Medellin did an excellent job of matching up the art style to what we’ve come to expect from da Vinci’s sketches. Plus, as he noted to Design Taxi: “If anyone other than Tony Stark could build that suit, it would have to be Leonardo da Vinci.” Fair enough.

Here’s hoping Marvel catches sight of this, too — because we think this would make one heck of a cool one-shot.

(Via Design Taxi)