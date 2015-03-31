Latest Stories

Mad-Max-Fury-Road1-600x889-2.jpg

Image of the Day: Intense new Mad Max: Fury Road poster

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Mar 31, 2015

Here's a potent new Mad Max: Fury Road poster pairing director George Miller's post-apocalyptic antiheroes played by Theron and Hardy.  The dusty duo of Max and Furiosa appears to be driving toward some grim destination ahead of a deadly duststorm.  The recent manic trailers and explosive TV spots have raised interest in this rowdy reboot to feverish levels counting down to its May release.  Have you been affected by the eye-popping, high-octane anarchy? 

Mad Max: Fury Road roars into theaters on May 15, 2015.

(Via Flickering Myth)

Tag: Mad Max: Fury Road
Tag: Tom Hardy
Tag: Charlize Theron
Tag: Image of the Day

