Image of the day: ISS astronaut brews first ever space coffee with epic Trek nod

If there’s anyone with the awesome geek cred who absolutely deserves to be in space, it’s European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

The Italian astronaut is one of the lucky crew members currently kicking around on the International Space Station, and just so happened to be the test case for the high-tech new space coffee maker sent up there in the latest supply run. How’d she celebrate the moment? With a classic quote from Star Trek: Voyager Capt. Kathryn Janeway. Well played.

Cristoforetti’s first cup of space joe was filtered down in a pouch with a straw, which admittedly is a far cry from your favorite coffee mug, but still beats the instant coffee junk astronauts have been drinking the past several years. In execution, the ISSpresso (ha!) machine basically works like a reconfigured Keurig designed to work in zero gravity.

It’s funny when you think about all the things you have to give up when heading off into space, like the basic creature comforts we enjoy down here on Earth. Admittedly, I do love a good cup of coffee — but I think I’d trade that morning jolt for the epic view from the ISS. But now space explorers can truly have it all.

"Coffee: the finest organic suspension ever devised." Fresh espresso in the new Zero-G cup! To boldly brew... pic.twitter.com/Zw2CllJgzF — Sam Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) May 3, 2015

(Via Samantha Cristoforetti, Space)